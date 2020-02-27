TROISDORF, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Risk Report from supply chain risk management platform Resilience360 summarizes the significant supply chain challenges of the last 12 months and analyzes their impact. Over the past year, Resilience360 analytics identified thousands of major events that resulted in significant supply chain disruptions. These included industrial fires and explosions, industrial action, civil unrest and protests, port disruptions, cargo and border delays, trade disputes, production halts, and natural disasters.
In addition, the annual Risk Report predicts the Top 10 supply chain risks for 2020: a summary of threats that deserve particular attention throughout 2020 and beyond. The results of the Risk Report will be revealed during a webinar on March 5—click here to register.
Eight of the ten predictions from the 2019 Resilience360 Risk Report created significant disruptions to supply chains over the last 12 months.
“2019 proved once again that the supply chain risk environment is continually changing and evolving. Last year, companies were challenged by a dramatic escalation in trade tensions and by sophisticated and large-scale cyberattacks,” said Tobias Larsson, chief executive officer, Resilience360. “At the same time, production and logistics operations had to cope with a broad range of disruptive events, including natural disasters, industrial fires and explosions, production restrictions, labor disputes, port disruptions, and cargo and warehouse theft.”
Larsson continued, “The recent coronavirus outbreak has demonstrated that disruptive events can impact demand as well as supply. It has also highlighted the divide between companies that are able to dynamically visualize and monitor supply chain risks and those that are unable to. The financial and reputational cost of not being able to predict and respond to supply chain risk is more apparent than ever.”
Some insights from the Resilience360 Risk Report:
Click here to register for the March 5 Resilience360 Risk Report webinar, where the Risk Report results will be revealed.
Resilience360 predicts, monitors, and mitigates disruptions, both man-made and natural, including hurricanes, cyberattacks, labor strikes, protests, and a rapidly changing regulatory environment. Resilience360’s platform enables near real-time monitoring of incidents by accessing millions of open-source media sites to provide an accurate assessment of potentially disruptive events that can impact the supply chain. Resilience360’s risk mitigation tools provide businesses with the information they need for supply chain visualization, procurement, and trade compliance.
About Resilience360
Resilience360 enables companies to visualize, track, and mitigate risks in their supply chain. The Resilience360 suite of solutions enables intuitive visualization of supplier networks, tracks shipments across different modes and lanes, and permits near real-time monitoring of incidents capable of disrupting supply chains. Resilience360 provides companies a first mover advantage in detecting and verifying risks using both Artificial Intelligence and a human network of DHL employees in 220 countries and territories. Customers trust Resilience360 to ensure business continuity, identify critical hotspots to mitigate risks, and turn potential disruptions into a competitive advantage. For more information, go to https://www.resilience360.dhl.com/.
Media Contact:
Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
404.593.8320
william@backbeatmarketing.com
www.linkedin.com/in/willharaway
www.backbeatmarketing.com
Resilience360
Plantation, Florida, UNITED STATES
R360 Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: