The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. A rise in the adoption of in-vivo models for a better understanding of cell behavior is anticipated to fuel market growth.



Expected emergence of 3D optimized kits, protocols, and assays and evolution of different assay techniques are anticipated to provide growth avenues to this market in the coming years. Since, 3D cultures closely mimic a typical organ microarchitecture and morphology, resembling the in-vivo model, there are substantial efforts taken towards developing in-vitro 3D cellular models.



A rise in demand for organ transplantation and tissue engineering for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to drive research, impelling market growth through to 2027. Moreover, the advent of new technologies such as the lab-on-a-chip technique, based on the principle of microfabricated tissue component culturing, is anticipated to drive the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The scaffold based techniques segment accounted for a major share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

• Rising demand for three-dimensional cellular model-based research coupled with an increased incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to propel market growth

• Hydrogels are the most commonly used scaffold-based methods. Therefore, the hydrogels segment occupied a major share of the scaffold-based technologies in 2019

• Enzymatically triggered peptide hydrogels for three-dimensional cell encapsulation and culture are expected to drive R&D in this segment

• The hanging drop microplates segment occupied a major share of the scaffold-free technologies used in these culture techniques

• This is because hanging drop microplates do not interfere with cell polarity and thus enable efficient cell growth in in vivo conditions

• Cancer was estimated to be the major application segment in 2019 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period

• Ongoing research to harness the potential of spheroid models for the development of new anticancer therapies is anticipated to drive R&D in the segment

• Adoption of three-dimensional cellular models for studying cancer biology in preclinical screening and testing as a result of the availability of customized microenvironments is expected to increase in the coming years

• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations accounted for the largest share owing to a rise in the adoption of these culture techniques in drug discovery and tissue engineering

• Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in the region, thus driving the 3D cell culture market in Asia Pacific region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

• Merck KGaA; Global Cell Solutions, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; PromoCell GmbH; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; 3D Biomatrix; 3D Biotek LLC; Lonza; Avantor Performance Materials, LLC; Tecan Trading AG; and InSphero are key players operating in this market

• These participants are engaged in new product development and strategic alliances to maintain the market share.

