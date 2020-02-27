BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of its flagship store in Toronto, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. (“The Hunny Pot”) is excited to announce its expansion into Burlington, Ontario, marking the retail store’s second location.



The Hunny Pot, Toronto’s first legal retail cannabis store, has put finishing touches on its second retail location in Burlington, slated to open on February 27, 2020. The brand is well known for its modern, sleek marketing approach and impeccable interior design, but The Hunny Pot says that customer feedback has been the biggest driver of growth.

“This is all possible because of our customers,” said Hunny Gawri, owner of The Hunny Pot. “When we opened The Hunny Pot, it was about so much more than just opening a retail store. It was about having the opportunity to introduce customers to a brand-new landscape and define a new kind of customer experience. Because of this, we invested in observing, collecting and analyzing customer feedback over the past year to ensure we were poised for success with our new store.”

Key customer feedback was collected in a variety of avenues from online reviews, upon check out, social media, and email. Feedback covered a vast array of The Hunny Pot aspects including the store layout, customer service levels, budtenders, check-out experience, wait times and even their marketing tools. The Hunny Pot has also been listening intently to what customers want to see from a technology side.

“It is important, if not critical, that The Hunny Pot stays on top of demand and is always following trends,” said Gawri. “With technology, we have barely scratched the surface of what is to come, but we know that if we are to be successful, we have to be listening to our customers, inventing and reinventing. Our Burlington store will be home to some of those technologies as well as new products and services like cannabis infused beverages, express check-out and quick-service.”

Proudly located at 1505 Guelph Line in Burlington, the new store will house 3036 square feet of retail space spread over one fully accessible main floor. There will be clear nods to The Hunny Pot’s brand including honeycomb wall designs and honeycomb shaped bud bars seen throughout.

“This expansion is the next step in our growth as a company. We are incredibly excited and optimistic about the Burlington market and what we can bring to the table from our learnings in Toronto,” said Gawri.

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co., Burlington location will be open 7 days a week. Store hours include: Monday to Wednesday 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Thursday to Saturday 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM, and Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

About The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. was the first legal retail cannabis store to open its doors in Toronto on April 1, 2019. Owned and operated by Hunny Gawri, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. has two locations, including 202 Queen St West, Toronto and 1505 Guelph Line, Burlington. You can find more information about the store at www.thehunnypot.com and you can follow the store on Instagram at @thehunnypotcannabisco .

