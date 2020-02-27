COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 53/2020

Tvis, 27 February 2020

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – Board member buys shares in TCM Group A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of information, that board member Søren Mygind Eskildsen has brought shares in the Company for approx. DKK 0.5 million.

Please see the attachment for details.





For additional information, please contact:

CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

