TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue , a premium data services firm, announces the launch of Maru/Blue Forums, a value driven panel management research tool powered by Maru’s proprietary technology Maru/HUB.



Maru recently made its global technology ecosystem accessible by clients through its Direct Access Portal, Maru/HUB.

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, said, “We have created a differentiated value proposition with our technology-based, fully flexible service model. It is exciting that our Blue Forums are available to our clients as either an agile self-service, assisted-serve or full-service offer.”

He continued “This is one of many technology-based offers available through Maru/Blue.”

Powered by Maru/HUB , the technology platform behind the business’ market communities, Maru/Blue Forums provide a value driven offer where clients can select to manage and execute community research themselves or utilize the support and expertise of Maru/Blue’s insight and community management team.

“This is the first panel offer of its kind to deliver such value for clients. By opening up the technology that already powers our renowned market research panels and combining with our researchers and community management experts, we can deliver truly commercial data and insights for our clients in a way that suits their budget and needs,” said Chief Revenue Officer of Maru/Blue, Mirjana Mihaljcic.

“Maru/Blue is about delivering valuable and reliable data. Our new Forum panel tool ensures we can now deliver quality insights from our clients’ own customers and stakeholder groups,” added Mihaljcic.

Alongside a flexible service model, Maru/Blue Forums also offers a standardized panel community website, full qualitative toolkit, member engagement tools, advanced analysis and reporting suite.

For more information, visit www.marublue.com

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and your customers or your competitor’s customers.

We own market research panels, Maru Voice Canada and Maru Springboard America (launched in 2006 and 2009, Canada’s and the United State’s leading online market research panels). More recently we developed Maru Voice UK , which is a global expansion of the Maru Voice family of online market research panels. We also offer access to Canadian, American and UK business executives and owners, an excellent source for business to business research.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years.

The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.