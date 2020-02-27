New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global X-Ray Imaging market is forecast to reach USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. X-ray imaging systems are important tools that improve healthcare by diagnosing several injuries, diseases, and fractures.
Technological advancement has led to the development of novel processes and devices. Digitalization of x-ray imaging has made data storage possible in digital signals. Large area detection, low dose imaging, and high energy resolution are transforming X-ray imaging technologies. The X-ray imaging market is expected to have cheaper hardware, high resolutions, and less harmful smaller doses of ionizing agent in the coming years.
The healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in the global platform, owing to the rising government and non-government initiatives and the growing prevalence of diseases. The increase in the market is due to a rise in accessibility and affordability of the x-ray imaging procedure for various medical conditions. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes, along with the presence of numerous manufacturers, are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for x-ray imaging. This helps in increasing the demand for the global demand of the x-ray imaging market.
The market for x-ray imaging in Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to the enhancing healthcare infrastructure, improving reimbursement scenario, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global X-Ray Imaging Market on the basis of portability, technology, application, end-users, and region:
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
