New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest and fastest-growing digital banks, today announced two new partnerships with Billshark and bartleby® for its BankMobile Vibe platform.

BankMobile Vibe is a student-centric checking account available at campuses that use BankMobile Disbursements. Its features include online bill pay, card on/off switch and money management tools, no minimum balance, robust mobile app, access to more than 55,000 fee-free Allpoint® ATMs (ATM availability varies by location), an optional interest-bearing BankMobile Savings Account, and a recognition program for smart money management, academic achievement and good financial behavior.

BankMobile Vibe customers now have an exclusive benefit with Billshark, which offers bill negotiation and subscriptions cancellation services. Billshark reduces bills and stress by negotiating lower rates on mobile, pay TV, phone, internet and other services bills and cancels unwanted subscription memberships on behalf of customers.

BankMobile has also recently partnered with bartleby, a Barnes & Noble Education company that offers digital study tools and writing resources to help students learn more effectively. Beginning in the Spring 2020 semester, BankMobile Vibe customers will receive special discounts to bartleby offerings, which include bartleby learn, featuring textbook solutions and a Q&A service, and bartleby write, an all-in-one writing help tool.

“These two partnerships further demonstrate our commitment to helping our students both in and out of the classroom,” stated Regine Fiddler, CMO at BankMobile. “We hope that this will enable them to further cut costs and offer them new educational tools to assist with their academic success.”

“Billshark is excited to partner with BankMobile to bring our convenient, no-hassle approach to lowering monthly bills to their Vibe customers. Our team of expert negotiators will make sure they never overpay again,” said Steve McKean, co-founder of Billshark.

“As a company focused on helping students excel inside the classroom, we were excited to partner with BankMobile, which supports students in another important area of their lives,” said Kanuj Malhotra, President of Digital Student Solutions, Barnes & Noble Education. “We look forward to making our bartleby suite of services available to BankMobile Vibe customers, providing them with the ability to find academic support anytime, anywhere.”

Launched in January 2015, BankMobile’s mission is to provide a compliant, mobile-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and financially empowering. Over the past five years, BankMobile has grown to be in the Top 15 banks in the U.S. in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced.

Named “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt in 2019, BankMobile has also developed its own proprietary technology meant to attract and engage customers for full-service consumer banking with a focus on exceptional customer experience. BankMobile Disbursements serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, the bank also provides refund management services to one in every three college students in the country.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and among the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service” (Baas), created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). It is one of the Top 15 largest banks in the country, as measured by checking accounts. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $11.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Greater Washington to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, “Wow.”

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

About Billshark

The industry leader by volume, savings and ratings in the emerging bill reduction space, Billshark empowers consumers and businesses savings time and money by leveling the playing field with service providers. Backed by Mark Cuban, the powerful financial platform has saved consumers nearly thirty million dollars by negotiating their recurring bills such as wireless, internet, TV, and home security, as well as canceling unwanted memberships and club subscriptions. Billshark has appeared on CBS and NBC Nightly News, as well as in numerous publications including The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.billshark.com or contact Laura Beaulieu at laura.beaulieu@billshark.com

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

