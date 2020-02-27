DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sears Outlet, one of the nation’s leading retailer of appliance and appliance-related products, announced today that its nearly 130 stores will soon have both a new name and an expanded product offering. The popular discount appliance store is combining with Ohio-based home furnishings retailer American Freight and rebranding all stores as American Freight Appliance, Furniture, Mattress.



By bringing the two popular retail brands together under one brand, nearly 300 American Freight stores around the country will become the perfect one-stop-shop for furniture, mattresses and appliances.

“We are both delivering market-leading value in our respective segments – Sears Outlet with its quality, value-priced appliances and American Freight with its wide assortment of quality, low-priced furniture and mattresses,” said Will Powell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Now, we’re coming together to bring consumers more choices and better value. It’s a win-win for everyone, especially our customers.”



Customers of both brands will continue to experience the same exceptional value, deep assortment, take-it-home-today and same-day-delivery* they’ve come to expect at their respective stores. The stores will also continue their tradition of making quality items accessible to everyone, offering customers flexible payment options for both online and in-store purchases. The most noticeable difference will be availability of an expanded line of new-in-box, quality, brand-name, low-priced furniture and mattresses at the converted Sears Outlet stores.

“Giving people more choices and more access to items they need in their lives is a true reason to celebrate,” said Jim Brownell, Chief Operating Officer. “At American Freight, we believe everybody needs a place to sit, sleep and eat. On a similar note, Sears Outlet would say everybody deserves to have the appliances they need to cook a meal for their family, to clean their family’s clothes and to keep their food fresh. By coming together, we’re creating the ultimate one-stop-shop where everyone can have access to the widest assortment of products, the best pricing and payment options to find what they need and have it in their home the same day.”

Grand Reopening celebratory store events will start beginning April 23, with event details to be shared locally.

Customers can find more information about the transition to the new American Freight Appliance, Furniture, Mattress at www.searsoutlet.com/rebrand and www.americanfreight.com/sears-outlet-rebrand .

About Sears Outlet

Sears Outlet is a national home retailer focused on providing its customers with in-store and online access to new, one-of-a kind products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools at prices that are significantly lower than list prices.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans through American First Finance (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 170 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service.

*American Freight offers same day delivery for all in-stock items. Some restrictions and limitations apply. See store associate for details or visit www.americanfreight.com .