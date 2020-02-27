Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenBeds, provider of a technology platform that identifies, unifies, and tracks behavioral health resources to facilitate rapid connection to treatment, today announced that it has launched www.treatmentconnection.com in the state of Indiana, a portal that enables those seeking mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment for themselves or others to anonymously search for nearby providers, evaluate the type of care needed, and submit confidential online referral inquiries to appropriate treatment providers vetted by the state of Indiana.

Now, with www.treatmentconnection.com, Hoosiers needing help for mental health and SUD challenges, have self-service access to an innovative portal platform that includes a:

Decision support self-assessment tool to assist in determining the most appropriate type and level of treatment needed;

Searchable list of trusted treatment services and providers by zip code and distance;

Collection of resources and educational materials;

Contact list of providers with current treatment capacity to reach out to express an interest in receiving treatment; and a

Means to communicate with treatment providers about next steps using a confidential numeric identifier without them gaining knowledge of your email address or identity.

“With www.treatmentconnection.com, we are furthering our commitment to making treatment for substance use disorder and mental illness, and resources more easily available to Hoosiers in need,” said Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H. “Often, if a person is seeking treatment for themselves, or a loved one, the process can be quite daunting. With the launch of this portal, we ultimately hope to give hope back to those seeking help by improving self-service access to mental health and SUD treatment in Indiana.”

The www.treatmentconnection.com portal further extends the reach of the OpenBeds platform that was launched in Indiana in 2018. At that time, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said, “When someone suffering from substance use disorder makes the decision to seek treatment, there’s no time to waste in seizing the moment. This innovative partnership (with OpenBeds) provides another practical, useful tool in our state’s attack on the drug crisis.”

As the opioid epidemic, addiction, and mental health challenges continue to affect people all across the U.S., state governments are working diligently to deploy strategies to address these problems in their communities. One of the proven strategies making an impact on these problems is increasing access to local and trusted treatment providers by leveraging technology to improve the quality and timeliness of patient care.

The OpenBeds platform provides real-time online treatment referrals between clinicians and treatment providers, which is an important step forward in making the mental and behavioral health system in Indiana more responsive to the people it serves. With the launch of www.treatmentconnection.com, referrals to these services are now available to the general public in Indiana from any computer or hand-held device that can access a web browser.

Today, the OpenBeds platform is helping Indiana, Alaska, and Delaware to identify gaps in care delivery and ensure that patients have the opportunity to get the appropriate type and level of care that they need. Soon, www.treatmentconnection.com will be available in Alaska and Delaware, as well.

“With www.treatmentconnection.com, virtually anyone in Indiana can now gain access to appropriate mental health and SUD educational resources and decrease barriers to treatment,” said Nishi Rawat, M.D. and Co-founder of OpenBeds. “Empowering those in need, their families, or friends to search for, evaluate, and easily explore the prospect of treatment for themselves or their loved ones can be a critical next step in helping to solve one of societies’ biggest problems in mental health and substance use disorder – providing timely access to appropriate and trusted treatment.”

About OpenBeds

OpenBeds, an Appriss company, offers a cloud-based platform that replaces inefficient and less effective manual search, communication and reporting functions, facilitates rapid referrals, and fosters collaboration and coordination among medical and mental health providers, social services, and substance use programs. The OpenBeds platform accomplishes this by providing real-time treatment facility and program availability, digital referrals, evidence-based therapy offerings, two-way digital provider communication, data aggregation and analytics, and clinical decision support resources. OpenBeds’ trusted and comprehensive treatment access and referral network is used to improve the timeliness of quality care. For more information, please visit www.openbeds.net or www.treatmentconnection.com.

