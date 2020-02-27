New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application,, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763759/?utm_source=GNW



The global waterproofing membranes market size is expected to reach USD 44.48 billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for the product in water and wastewater management systems coupled with growing building and construction activities is expected to drive the growth.



Climate change is exerting a negative effect on the geographical distribution of rainfall patterns across the globe.Many governments are focusing on adopting and promoting various modes of water conservation and water treatment.



As a result, increasing utilization of waterproofing membranes in water and waste management applications is expected to boost the demand for over the forecast period.



Rising preference for green building materials is expected to spur the demand for bio-based waterproofing membranes. Furthermore, increasing government regulations to discourage the production and usage of petroleum-based membranes is anticipated to drive the demand for the bio-based waterproofing membranes.



The market players are extensively investing in R&D developing novel waterproofing materials. Various research initiatives undertaken by the leading industry participants such as Pidilite Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, and Sika AG are expected to provide a major boost to the market in near future.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The Germany waterproofing membranes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the projected period owing to the rising utilization of the product to protect the buildings against the damages caused by water seepage and moisture

• Polyurethane liquid applied membrane is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027, owing to factors such as the ability of the product to provide a superior moisture barrier and enhanced durability, versatility, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and insulation

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) sheets membranes accounted for a revenue share of 28.5% of the global sheet waterproofing membrane segment in 2019 on account of higher penetration rate due to superior performance in colder climatic conditions

• The product demand in China was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2019 owing to continued investments in commercial and residential construction activities propelled by a growing population, per-capita income, and low-interest rates

• The market players focus on developing markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries to tap the robust opportunities resulting from the rapid growth of the construction sector

