Following an epic six-month tour across Europe, the Predator IEM trophy returns to Poland

As part of Acer’s long term partnership with Intel Extreme Masters, Acer has been touring the trophy across multiple cities in Europe, giving fans the chance to get a glimpse of the coveted prize

Following a six-month tour of Europe, the Predator Intel Extreme Masters trophy today arrives Katowice, Poland for the last stop of the Intel Extreme Masters 2020 Season 14 Championship, taking place from February 28th – March 1st, 2020.

The Intel Extreme Masters Championship title is considered one of the toughest crowns in global eSports. Representing the 78th stop of the Intel Extreme Masters on Polish soil at the legendary Spodek arena, IEM Katowice 2020 will see 16 elite teams from all over the globe compete for US$500,000 and their respective mark in the history of Counter-Strike. IEM Katowice 2020 will also stand out as the first Masters Champion title with the ESL Pro Tour.

“We are very proud to be associated with the Intel Extreme Masters that brings such exclusive and special moments to eSports fans across Europe,” said Hajo Blingen, vice-president, EMEA Marketing, Acer Europe. “During the weekend of IEM Katowice 2020, over 168,000 fans will have the opportunity to once again get close up to the trophy and share their special moments on social media.”

The Predator Intel Extreme Masters Trophy Tour kicked off in Berlin at IFA 2019 and has since been moving between major gaming events and landmarks across EMEA. Now, the trophy is finally returning to the home of eSports in Katowice.

The entire range of Acer’s Predator high-end gaming devices, including the Official Predator IEM PCs, is now available for sale at major etailers, retailers and the Acer eStore.

To get exclusive content from Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice, follow Predator’s Facebook or Instagram.

