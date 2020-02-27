TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02.2020

27.02.2020

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q4 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Monday, 2 Marts 2020, at 13.00 CET

The interim report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, and Lone Præst, CFO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

Dial-in instructions:

To join the call, please click the link below to pre-register. Once registered, you'll receive dial in number(s) and your conference and user PINs ready for the call.

Click this link to register for the conference

Lone Præst

CFO

For further details, please contact:

CFO, Lone Præst, phone: +45 5157 1151

Attachments