TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02.2020
27.02.2020
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q4 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Monday, 2 Marts 2020, at 13.00 CET
The interim report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, and Lone Præst, CFO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
Dial-in instructions:
To join the call, please click the link below to pre-register. Once registered, you'll receive dial in number(s) and your conference and user PINs ready for the call.
Click this link to register for the conference
Lone Præst
CFO
For further details, please contact:
CFO, Lone Præst, phone: +45 5157 1151
Attachments
Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Bjert, DENMARK
Tresu Investment Holding - Q4 2019 interim reportFILE URL | Copy the link below
Tresu Investment Holding - Q4 2019 presentationFILE URL | Copy the link below