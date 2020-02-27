New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ammonium Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763737/?utm_source=GNW



The global ammonium sulfate market size is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027., registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Growing demand for fertilizers due to the necessity of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and sulfur is expected to drive the market.



Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic salt that is used as an additive to enhance the taste of products in the food industry.This crystalline solid is a preferred food additive as it has a slightly salty taste and no aroma.



The food and feed additives segment is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of ammonium sulfate as an acidity regulator in bread dough and for conditioning dough.Non-agricultural applications currently exhibit a marginal market penetration.



These applications include its usage as an ingredient in fire extinguisher powder and flame-retardant agents, and for the purification of liquid in textiles and pesticide additives.



North America accounted for the third-largest market share after Asia Pacific and Europe in 2019.Ammonium sulfate is considered generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



Although the fertilizer segment dominates the consumption of the product in North America, its growth is anticipated to be led by the pharmaceutical and food additive industries. The shifting preference toward organic farming and consumption of safer substitutes such as urea are estimated to hinder the demand for ammonium sulfate fertilizers in the region.



• Liquid ammonium sulfate is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 in terms of volume due to its increasing usage in water treatment across the globe

• The water treatment segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027 in terms of value owing to its disinfectant properties

• Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 45.3% in terms of volume in 2019. Presence of a significant number of manufacturers and growing population and the subsequent rise in food demand are anticipated to contribute to the high consumption of the product over the forecast period

• Canada is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the North America market due to the growing population and increasing agricultural production. According to the FAO, agricultural production in Canada grew from 87.7 million tons in 2014 to 102.9 million tons in 2017

• The Central and South America market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of ammonium sulfate in the textile industry and its use as a fertilizer in the agricultural sector

• Major manufacturers in ammonium sulfate market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to achieve complete integration across the value chain. For instance, in January 2018, Trammo, Inc. acquired Agrium’s North Bend, Ohio production facility. This acquisition was aimed at strengthening the company’s nitrogen supply capacity and provide it with significant ammonia storage capacity for future expansion and better service in the region.

