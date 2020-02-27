On 27 February 2020 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Veiko Haavapuu introduced the results of the fourth quarter of 2019. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

Webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available here.



