MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc . (Nasdaq: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it will not be attending the upcoming 2020 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) taking place on March 8-12 in San Diego due to growing global concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in OFC," said Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are disappointed we cannot participate as we were looking forward to showcasing our 400ZR, OpenZR+ and 400G Open ROADM product portfolio. However, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and business partners. Based on the information available, we believe this is the best decision at this time."

As information has become available about the spread of COVID-19, Acacia has taken and is continuing to take precautions to help protect the health and safety of Acacia’s employees, customers and partners. Acacia believes that its withdrawal from OFC is consistent with these precautions.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

