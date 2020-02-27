SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence across both on-premises and cloud, today announced that Guy Raz, co-creator and host of NPR’s How I Built This and co-creator and former host of NPR’s TED Radio Hour, will deliver the closing keynote at this year’s Level Up Conference being held in Austin, Texas from May 27-29, 2020. Level Up is the premier conference for ITOps, NetOps and DevOps leaders looking to modernize their organizational approach to IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence.



Raz’s broadcasts are some of NPR’s most popular shows and are heard by more than 19 million people each month around the world. He is also the creator and co-host of NPR's first-ever podcast for kids, Wow In The World. Raz is known for diving into the stories behind some of the world's best known companies, including Starbucks, Instagram, JetBlue Airways and Zappos, to name a few. He weaves a narrative journey about innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists—and the movements they built.

In his keynote, Raz will share lessons he has learned from the world’s greatest entrepreneurs, providing a mixture of anecdotes and lessons on rejection, perseverance, optimism, flexibility, failure, and empathy.

“Through my shows, I’ve had the opportunity to get inside the hearts and minds of some truly impressive entrepreneurs,” said Raz. “The business world is rich with natural drama and I’m excited to share the lessons I’ve learned that helped shape some of the top brands in the market.”

“Creating seamless, innovative customer experiences is what fuels today’s digital economy,” noted Stephen Tarleton, LogicMonitor’s Vice President of Marketing. “At LogicMonitor, our hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring platform empowers IT departments to expand what’s possible for businesses by surfacing proactive insights and by preventing costly outages before they impact end users. Guy’s inspirational and actionable advice is a perfect fit for our innovative customers who are always looking at what’s next.”

In addition to hearing from industry experts during breakout sessions, LogicMonitor’s Level Up Conference also features technical deep-dives, product how-tos, customer panels, and business use cases. Attendees that sign up for the Pre-Conference Certification Day will receive additional hands-on training and the opportunity to get professionally certified on the LogicMonitor platform.

Registration is now open . Visit https://levelup.logicmonitor.com/ for more information.

About Keynote Speaker

As a host and correspondent, Guy has interviewed more than 6,000 people including Richard Branson, Kelly Clarkson, Christopher Hitchens, Condoleezza Rice, Mark Cuban, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Roxane Gay, Eminem, Taylor Swift, and many others. In 2017, Guy became the first person in the history of podcasting to have three shows in the top 20 on the Apple Podcast charts.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

