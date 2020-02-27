NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2020, ending February 29, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants: 833.231.8259 International Participants: 647.689.4104 Passcode: 6187761 Webcast: FactSet Investor Relations

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until April 2, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: 800.585.8367 in the U.S. and 416.621.4642 internationally using passcode 6187761.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .