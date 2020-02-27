New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744648/?utm_source=GNW



The global aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 65.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%. The market is being driven by growing trend of protecting exterior walls and upsurge in construction of commercial buildings, including offices and institutions, in developed and developing economies. Market growth can also be ascribed to increasing demand for enhanced moisture management properties and energy-efficient solutions.



Furthermore, government regulations pertaining to green buildings remain to be the key driver of the market.For instance, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims at improving energy performance of buildings, while considering indoor and outdoor climate conditions, local requirements, and cost-effectiveness.



The directive is pertinent to new and old buildings, which are under the process of renovation. Curtain walls systems decrease HVAC costs and improve building energy efficiency.



Increasing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure, owing to stringent regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental deterioration, is anticipated to favorably impact the market over the forecast period.Moreover, rapid urbanization, along with rising disposable income in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, and Thailand, is anticipated to spur construction of residential and commercial buildings.



This is expected to positively influence the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.



• The market was valued at USD 31.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, owing to considerable rise in construction spending across the globe and increased use of sustainable materials

• The unitized segment accounted for a major share in 2019, owing to factors such as enhanced quality control, efficient air and water infiltration performance, and minimal installation time

• The commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR exceeding 9.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to growing demand for high-end entertainment, recreational, and shopping complexes

• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth with a CAGR exceeding 11.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for retail spaces and growing disposable income in the region

• The key players, such as Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.; EFCO Corporation; GUTMANN AG; HansenGroup Ltd.; and Kawneer Company, Inc., are emphasizing on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions.

