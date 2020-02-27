Join us in Orlando, March 9-13, 2020

Booth #6678

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare IT changemakers will gather in Orlando March 9-13 for HIMSS20, where they’ll find a wealth of knowledge and resources for health information technology needs, all in one place. At Booth #6678, the OLAH Healthcare Technology team will help them discover a bold new approach to legacy data archiving.

Attendees can see a demo OLAH’s exclusive platform, OLAH EAS™ (Enterprise Archiving Solution), that reduces security and legal risks from unarchived data. It uses proven cloud-based capabilities for a better way to archive legacy computer systems in a secure, controlled vendor-independent archive that contains all the information (versus a manually translated subset) and easily integrates with leading EHR systems.

“With OLAH, less is more,” said Gregory A. Miller, CEO of OLAH Healthcare Technology. “OLAH’s streamline processes and tools are less disruptive, and projects complete in less time and with less cost. The result is more time and resources to focus on your core business.”

OLAH clients control the data and have the ability to leverage existing skill sets and reporting tools with less restrictive formats. Security risks are less than those associated with traditional error prone ETL archiving or unsupported, ignored legacy systems.

HIMSS20 attendees will find this bold new approach to data archiving at Booth #6678. Everyone who stops by and views the OLAH EAS demo will be entered to win an Apple 5 watch. A few minutes of time will be well worth the while.

OLAH EAS is making healthcare archiving affordable, faster and more secure.

About OLAH Healthcare Technology

OLAH Healthcare Technology provides solutions to secure and preserve legacy clinical and financial data for more than 350 healthcare organizations across the country. OLAH has enjoyed market leadership in retiring and archiving healthcare IT systems for over 15 years. OLAH EAS allows organizations to retire and archive systems with less time, costs and resources, and provides flexibility to manage the process and meet organizational objectives, timeline and budget. OLAH EAS also enables providers to leverage years of valuable healthcare data and optimize insights for benchmarking, research, business planning and more. To learn more, visit olahht.com .

