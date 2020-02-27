16 Technology Providers Showcase Solutions in Carahsoft Demo Booth



RESTON, Va. , Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. will be joined by 16 of its healthcare IT providers at the 2020 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Conference & Exhibition. This annual event brings together 45,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, administrators and vendors seeking networking opportunities and inspiration from world-class keynote speakers. The event hosts over 1,300 exhibitors eager to shape the global conversation around innovative healthcare information and technology.

WHO:

Carahsoft will feature 16 of its leading healthcare technology vendors in Booth #6166. These solutions providers will be demoing cybersecurity, cloud computing, EHR and Epic cloud hosting, and other leading solutions in healthcare IT on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 10

Salesforce.com

Zscaler, Inc.

Okta, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Recorded Future, Inc.

Mercy Technology Services

Wednesday, March 11

ServiceNow®

Rubrik

Granicus, LLC

LiveSafe Inc.

Mercy Technology Services

Adobe Inc.

Thursday, March 12

Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC.

Secureworks, Inc.

NetAbstraction, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

EnterpriseDB Corporation

Accellion

Additional Carahsoft vendor partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including:

Alteryx, Inc. #680-29

Amazon Web Services, Inc. #858

Arista Networks, Inc. #4122

Arxan #400-77

Blackberry Cylance #773

Cloudera, Inc. #1068

Dell, Inc. #2121

DocuSign Inc. #3741

ExtraHop Networks #400-03

Forescout Technologies Inc. #400-53

Fortinet, Inc. #4165

Google Cloud #3729

IBM #3579

Identity Automation #5669

MuleSoft® #3727

NCS Technologies, Inc. #6567

Neustar® #632

Nuance® #1944

Nutanix Inc #1171, 3821

Proofpoint #465

Rapid7 #400-55

Red Hat® Solutions #5745

SailPoint #400-04

Salesforce.com #3530

SAP® #2070

Saviynt, Inc. #400-12

ServiceNow® #400-101

Splunk, Inc. #869

Tableau Software #841

TransUnion LLC. #MP27, MP28

Trend Micro™ #509

Veritas™ Technologies LLC #4671

Virtru #372

Virtustream #7845

VMware, Inc. #2021

Zoom Video Communication, Inc. #7867

WHEN:

Monday-Friday, March 9-13, 2020

WHERE:

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about Carahsoft’s participation in the HIMSS20 conference, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or Tradeshows@Carahsoft.com ; or visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS20 event site .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted government healthcare IT solutions provider. As a leading IT supplier to Government Healthcare (DoD & Civilian) and Enterprise Healthcare, Carahsoft serves as the distributor and master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping organizations select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com