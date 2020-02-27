PARKLAND, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals from the aviation industry hit the links with community leaders at The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation’s fourth annual golf event Thursday. Together, they collected a record $1 million for nonprofit organizations, nearly matching the total raised at the past three Spirit Open tournaments combined.



More than 200 partners and team members attended the reception and event at the Parkland Golf & Country Club, backed by more than 100 companies sponsoring the event. This year’s presenting sponsors are NextGen Aeronautics , Everise and Airbus .

“We are extremely grateful to our partners from across our international network who generously rallied to offer their support for the Foundation this year,” said Laurie Villa, President of The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation and SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer of Spirit Airlines. “With this year’s donations, we look forward to stepping up our long-term commitments benefitting children & families, education, military veterans and the environment.”

At the event, the Foundation presented the first round of its 2020 charitable commitments to representatives from the following organizations.

“We extend our thanks to the Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation for their on-going support. Our school’s mission is to provide education to children and young adolescents from low-income families in the Zipaquirá County. Spirit understands that quality education helps people overcome the challenges they face when trying to break the circle of poverty. With this money, we will be able to bring many benefits to an additional 200+ students. I'm sharing this joy with all the members of our community, and all of our students, teachers and administrative team.” – Andrea Piñeres, Director, Mano Amiga Zipaquirá

“Since 2017, The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation has been an outstanding philanthropic partner with Broward College, providing merit-based and financial need-based scholarships for 34 aviation students seeking degrees and industry certifications at the Emil Buehler Aviation Institute.” - Jim DeChant, Broward College Office of Advancement, Major Gifts Officer

In addition to the event’s presenting sponsors – NextGen Aeronautics, Everise and Airbus – other top sponsors include:

AIG Travel Insurance Atlanta Aerospace Composites Avolon Delta Global Services (DGS) GAT Airline Ground Support Hotel Connections MedAire Perimeter Global Logistics Pratt & Whitney Safran Landing Systems Spirit Airlines Total Airport Services, LLC Swissport International AG USI Insurance Services

The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work. Investments are made in organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families, education, the environment, and military veterans through Team Member volunteerism, monetary, and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations. Email Community_Affairs@Spirit.com if you have questions about The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation.

In addition to the Foundation, Spirit Airlines also continues to invest in South Florida through the construction of a new $250 million headquarters near Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and adding corporate partnerships to support key initiatives such as Honor Flight South Florida and the 2020 Pride of the Americas .

