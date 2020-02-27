MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. is completing a non-brokered $412,000 private placement consisting of flow-though shares at $ 0.10 per share.



Proceeds will be used to pursue exploration work on wholly-owned K2 property., directly adjacent in strike SW of Azimut's Elmer gold discovery property, James Bay, Quebec.

Work completed by DIOS on K2 uncovered wholly-owned 3 km long WI target electromagnetic conductor and, among others, ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect, in direct strike south-west of Azimut Patwon, and bearing similarities in some host rocks (felsic intrusive), alterations and 3 sets of quartz veining. K2 property is underlain by same stratigraphy as Azimut’s property, north of Opinaca Fault, a northeast-southwest major regional structure.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Three directors participated in the financing for $40,000.

This press release was prepared by Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., President of DIOS, Qualified Person following National Instrument 43-101.

