All Pro Dad works in partnership with the Florida Department of Education to provide resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future. Photo by Amy Mariani Wright

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Pro Dad , the fatherhood program of Tampa-based nonprofit Family First , hosted Frank Brogan, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, at one of its monthly chapter meetings at B.C. Graham Elementary School on February 21. Brogan, who served as former Lieutenant Governor of Florida, visited as part of a national tour of schools where he’s highlighting innovative leaders who are rethinking their approach to education in order to better serve students.



In addition to highlighting his own experiences in education over the past 30 years of his career, Brogan shared the challenges of fatherhood and the importance of maintaining self control as a parent. Providing a message of encouragement to All Pro Dad chapter members in attendance, he went on to emphasize the value of innovative programs alongside academics.

“It’s exciting to visit the state of Florida and see how local schools are utilizing resources for students here,” Brogan said. “Each community is different and has different ways to deliver success to its students, so I’m thrilled to see the unique impact programs in Tampa are having on families, schools and communities.”

All Pro Dad is the fatherhood program of Family First, a national nonprofit organization that reaches millions of parents each day. Founded by Mark Merrill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy, All Pro Dad has been serving families and fathers for more than 20 years. Through interactive events, daily encouragement and monthly chapter meetings, All Pro Dad offers members and fathers the opportunity to connect with kids by strengthening relationships, inspiring leadership, and providing guidance and practical parenting tips.

“Schools have told us that students perform better academically and have fewer disciplinary issues when parents are actively involved in their schools,” Merrill said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to host Assistant Secretary Brogan and share why All Pro Dad is an invaluable addition to elementary education and development.”

The Education Commissioner of Florida, Richard Corcoran, and Hillsborough County Superintendent of Schools, Jeff Eakins, also attended the chapter meeting to recognize B.C. Graham Elementary School’s efforts to incorporate dynamic programs like All Pro Dad for students. All Pro Dad works in partnership with the Florida Department of Education to provide resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future. For more information, visit AllProDad.com and fldoe.org .

All Pro Dad is the fatherhood program of Family First, a national nonprofit organization based in Tampa that reaches millions of parents each day through its three primary programs: All Pro Dad, AllProDad.com ; iMOM, iMOM.com; and the Family Minute with Mark Merrill, FamilyMinute.com.

All Pro Dad was founded by Mark Merrill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and IndianapolisColts head coach Tony Dungy. Serving families and fathers for more than 20 years, All Pro Dad provides resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future.

The Florida Department of Education serves nearly 2.7 million Floridian students through programs and services geared toward college, workforce education, apprenticeships, and career development. To learn more, visit fldoe.org .

