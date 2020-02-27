Villers-lès-Nancy, February 27, 2020 – 06:30 p.m (CET)

HASHCODE GOOGLE 2020

Pharmagest development teams

are ranked 1st in France

and climbed to 59th place in the world

36 Dev Pharmagest employees took part in HashCode 2020, divided into 11 teams

Pharmagest's BeerProgramming Team ranks 1 st in France (out of 784 participating teams) 59 th in the world (out of 10,724 participating teams)

A new recognition: the best developers in France are working at Pharmagest

***



A global competition

Hash Code is a competition offered by Google to developers around the world. In teams of 2 to 4 people, participants must solve a real engineering problem provided by Google.

Compete against other developers around the world with the same topic at the same time

The challenge of this prestigious competition for Pharmagest teams was to emerge from this prestigious competition by finding, in just 4 hours, a solution that demonstrated their IT skills but also their creativity and the power of teamwork to solve problems.

The challenge proposed by Google this year was to get the best score by scanning different books that were distributed in different libraries in a limited number of days. Copies of the same book may be available in several libraries. A score was assigned to each book and points could only be obtained once per book.

The best French developers are at Pharmagest. : N°2 in the CodinGame 2019 classification

In its 2019 study "Where are the best developers working in France in 2019", published in Forbes France in January 2020, CodinGame ranks Pharmagest 2nd in the Top 10 French companies in terms of IT talent.

Damien MARINGER, Technical Director at Pharmagest, comments: "After the CodinGame ranking published at the end of 2019, the results of this worldwide competition confirm that we have, within the Group, talents that are among the best developers in France. We are very proud of the momentum that has been built around this Hash Code and the results achieved by our 11 teams. This kind of competition is an excellent way to compete with other developers around the world with the same subject at the same time. Teamwork and skill sharing have been the main ingredients of our success. This is a great privilege for Pharmagest Group. »

Jennifer THOMAS - tech Leader, at Pharmagest since 2016- , Mikaël FRECHE- architect, at Pharmagest since 2010, Guillaume BILLEY - Lead developer at Lybero.net, ex-architect at Pharmagest between 2014 and 2019, members of the BeerProgramming team, specify: "We are starting to get used to the exercise, this is our 4th HashCode, 3 of which together. One of the interests of the challenge is teamwork: on this point we know each other, we understand each other, and we complement each other perfectly. And the Hub was very stimulating this year, with a ranking that was uncertain right up to the end".

