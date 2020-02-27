Transaction in Own Shares

27 February 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 February 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
27 February 2020962,1771,759.40 GBp1,706.80 GBp1,734.64 GBpLSE
27 February 2020124,5941,759.40 GBp1,709.00 GBp1,734.78 GBpBATS (BXE)
27 February 2020217,2651,759.40 GBp1,707.40 GBp1,735.57 GBpChi-X (CXE)
27 February 202079,18820.9500 EUR20.1750 EUR20.5700 EURBATS (BXE)
27 February 2020188,99920.9500 EUR20.1650 EUR20.5481 EURChi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

