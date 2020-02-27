King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services today announced a set of newly elected officers and board members to its Alumni Association Board of Advisors, who assumed their positions on January 1, 2020. The Alumni Association of The American College of Financial Services fosters and strengthens the relationship between The College and its alumni and friends while preserving and promoting The College’s traditions, purposes and growth. The Alumni Association supports a community of more than 170,000 alumni and friends through networking events, continuing education sessions, mentorship, and opportunities for alumni to give back to The College through service and philanthropy.

"Our newly elected members add considerable talent and skills to our committed and vibrant Alumni Association Board of Advisors," said Steve Grourke, CAP®, CFRE, as senior vice present for advancement and alumni relations at The American College of Financial Services. "Their knowledge as forward-thinking leaders in the financial services industry will help strengthen The College’s alumni network and enhance our support for the next generation of advisors and graduates."

The new Alumni Association Board officers are:

President – Lucas J. Quaccia, CLU®, CLF®, ChFC®

Luke Quaccia is a Managing Partner at New York Life, where he has worked since joining the organization in 2000 as an agent. After qualifying for Executive Council three times, Luke transitioned into his role as Partner in 2003, earned Senior Partner in 2008 and was promoted to Managing Partner of the Chicago North Shore General Office in 2009. In May 2015, he moved into his current role leading the Central California General Office. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University and has served on the Alumni Board for eight years. Luke resides in Fresno, CA, with his wife Michelle. They have been married for 18 years and have four children.

Vice President – Matthew E. Schiff, CLU®, ChFC®, WMCP®

Matthew Schiff is the President of Schiff Benefits Group, LLC, where he specializes in the design, implementation, financing and ongoing administrative support of supplemental executive benefits programs. Matthew has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, and previously served as a Managing Director with NYLEX Benefits, a subsidiary and the executive benefits consulting arm of New York Life. Matthew earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Tulane University and has served on the board for three years. He resides in Ambler, PA, and has two daughters and a son.

2nd Vice President – Kate Michaels, CLF®, CLU®

Kate Michaels is the District Director for Northwestern Mutual in Syracuse, leading her team to attract, develop and retain talent. Kate is also a national speaker, certified trainer, and certified coach. She joined Northwestern Mutual in August of 2008 after an introduction to Northwestern Mutual through a former intern. Kate received her B.A. in Communications from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. Kate lives in Manlius, N.Y., with her husband, Ryan, and her daughter, Lydia.

Secretary – John Shull, MA, ChFC®

John Shull has spent three careers in leadership positions and activities, beginning with 21 years serving in the United States Army, where he commanded soldiers and led military organizations as an Infantry Officer and Foreign Area Officer. His service included assignments in Germany, Korea, the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, and the United States. That was followed by a leadership position in a small management consulting firm, Meridian Ventures, Inc., where he led engagement teams in solving key client issues in international energy, manufacturing, defense, and retail. For over 16 years, John served as a financial advisor and frontline manager at First Command Financial Planning. He was able to leverage his Army leadership experience and knowledge to serve the primary client base for First Command, military service members and their families. Since retiring from First Command, John has continued to coach and train financial advisors and frontline leaders with Meridian Leadership Coaching. John and his wife, Ellen, reside in Annapolis, MD, where they spend time with their three married children and nine grandchildren.

The new Alumni Association Board members are:

Andrew Komarow, MSFS, CFP®, AEP®, AIF®, BFA™, CAP®, CASL®, ChFC®, ChSNC®, CLU®, FSCP®, REBC®, RHU®, RICP®

Andrew Komarow is a Certified Financial Planner™ and founder of Planning Across the Spectrum. Andrew's clients are self-advocates and/or families with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, with a strong focus on Autism. His guidance spans the spectrum of helping families understand, and plan for, decisions they had not considered like where their child will live after they are gone and how to navigate the maze of State and Federal benefits individuals may be eligible for, but are either unaware of or too overwhelmed to address by themselves. Andrew provides a unique perspective for those with special needs, their caregivers, and their families because he is “walking in their shoes,” having received his autism diagnosis late in life.

Joanna Marker, CLU®, CLF®

Joanna Marker has been with Northwestern Mutual for over 20 years in a variety of field and corporate roles, having overseen recruiting, agency development and performance management for offices throughout the distribution system. She is currently Principal in Distribution Performance, based out of Charlotte, N.C., working with field leaders in the Southern Region. In this role, Joanna collaborates with field leaders to reduce complexity within an entrepreneurial system, in an effort to achieve consistent and sustainable results. She has her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a Certified Master Coach and Certified Master Trainer.

Michaela F. Scott, MSFS, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®

As the Strategic Benefits Consultant with Borislow Insurance, Michaela partners with business owners and individuals who have taken a sincere interest in their financial future and who want to control their legacy, whether to benefit their children, business, charity, or all the above. Her professional accolades consistently highlight her mission--to listen, understand, and help clients identify and thoughtfully address their unique goals and most pressing concerns. Active memberships in professional organizations such as the Million Dollar Round Table and National Association of Estate Planners and Councils keep Michaela current and connected. Michaela holds an honors B.A. in Politics from Saint Anselm College and in her spare time she enjoys people, travel, reading, cooking, hiking and surfing.

