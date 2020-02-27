MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company") a leading shipowner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Financial Highlights at a glance:
|Fourth quarter
2019
|Year ended
2019
|Net income
|$5.8 million
|$12.5 million
|Time Charter equivalent (“TCE”) revenue
|$14.5 million
|$53.8 million
|EBITDA
|$9.3 million
|$27.4 million
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$6.5 million
|$21.6 million
Torben Janholt, Chief Executive Officer commented: “Despite the challenging year for the drybulk industry, Pioneer Marine managed to conclude the most profitable year in its entire history and the second consecutive year with a positive bottom line. Our chartering strategy to cover significant part of the weak first quarter in combination with our consistent above market performance contributed significantly to Company’s results. The decision to dispose older tonnage at attractive selling prices and the efficient cost control throughout the organization paved the way for Pioneer to achieve a Net Profit of $12.5 million and EBITDA of $27.4 million.
“Towards the end of 2019, we distributed a cash dividend of $0.40 per share to our shareholders. Looking forward, we aim to take advantage of market opportunities in spite of the present depressed shipping scenarios and maximise our shareholders wealth.
“Taking this opportunity, I would like to announce that my journey with Pioneer has come to an end and effective February 28, 2020 I have decided to retire as the Company’s CEO and member of the board. It has been a pleasure to work with such a motivated group of people and I am proud that together we brought Pioneer to a new era. Mr. Dimitrios Papoulis, who currently serves as the Company’s COO will be appointed the new CEO and Mrs. Korinna Tapaktsoglou also serving as CFO, will be appointed as member of the Board of Directors.”
*For reconciliation and definition of EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA refer to “Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)” section within this press release.
Recent Events:
On February 27, 2020 the Board of Directors of Pioneer Marine declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on or around March 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2020. The shares will be traded as ex dividend as of March 4, 2020.
Liquidity & Capital Resources:
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total liquidity of $27.4 million inclusive of $11 million in restricted cash.
The Company’s plan is to proceed with the installation of Ballast Water Treatment System (‘BWTS’) on three vessels of the fleet within 2020 with an anticipated cost of $0.9 million and on the remaining fleet vessels up to early 2023. To date, there are three vessels out of the current fleet which have been already fitted with BWTS.
2019 Events at a glance:
Fleet developments:
Consistent with the announced strategy to dispose of older tonnage Pioneer Marine has agreed to the following vessels’ disposal during the year ended December 31, 2019:
Other developments
Financial Review: Year 2019
Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 81% and amounted to $ 12.5 million as compared to 2018 net income of $7 million. This is mainly attributable to the gain on the sale of M/V Paradise Bay and M/V Tenacity Bay of $6.8 million. The company reported an EBITDA of $27.4 million increased by $5.8 million or 27% compared to 2018.
TCE revenue for 2019 amounted to $53.8 million, decreased by 9% compared to previous year results, mainly due to weaker market conditions. TCE per day for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $8,213, decreased by 13% compared to previous year results. Despite the poor conditions, the Company for a fourth consecutive year achieved to outperform the market by 17% and maintain a high utilisation rate of 98.4%.
Cost reducing initiatives and optimisation of cost control procedures developed by the Company achieved a healthy OPEX rate of $4,251 per day, significantly reduced compared to $4,484 per day for 2018.
Efficient cost management throughout Company’s departments contributed towards the reduction of the daily G&A rate to $546 per day, a drop of 17% compared to previous year.
Drydock cost for the year amounted to $1.1 million as two vessels of our fleet performed their special surveys during 2019 while in previous year four vessels of our fleet underwent special surveys for a total cost of $2.4 million.
Interest and finance cost amounts to $5.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to prior year results mainly due to slightly reduced average Libor rates prevailing as well as reduced loan balances.
Financial Review: Fourth Quarter 2019
The fourth quarter of 2019 contributed a positive amount of $5.8 million to Company’s annual results, marking a 11% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
EBITDA totalled to $9.3 million increased by $0.2 million or 2% compared to prior year period.
TCE rate of $9,060 slightly lower by 10% compared to $10,085 TCE per day for the same period of 2018 depicting the poor market conditions prevailing during the last quarter of 2019, however the achieved TCE rate consistently remain well above market by 13%.
Daily vessel OPEX are slightly increased to $4,161 per day during this quarter, as compared to $4,040 for the same period during 2018, the increase is mainly attributable to expenses incurred in preparation of vessels disposal within this quarter.
Daily G&A rate remained at the same levels both in fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 as a result of our continuous efforts to keep this cost centre at competitive levels compared to our peers.
Interest and finance cost of $1.2 million was decreased by 20% compared to prior year same period, mainly due to the reduced Libor rates combined with reduced loan balances.
Cash Flow Review: Year ended December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalent, including restricted cash increased by $0.5 million as at December 31, 2019 and amounted to $27.3 million as compared to $26.8 million as at December 31, 2018.
The increase is attributable to cash provided by operating activities of $17.2 million and cash provided by investing activities of $17.6 million partially offset by cash used in financing activities of $34.2 million.
Cash flow activities highlights during the year include:
Fleet List
Owned Fleet
|Vessel
|Yard
|DWT
|Year Built
|Handysize
|Calm Bay
|Saiki Heavy Industries
|37,534
|2006
|Reunion Bay
|Kanda Shipbuilding
|32,354
|2006
|Fortune Bay
|Shin Kochijyuko
|28,671
|2006
|Ha Long Bay
|Kanda Kawajiri
|32,311
|2007
|Teal Bay
|Kanda Kawajiri
|32,327
|2007
|Eden Bay
|Shimanami Shipyard
|28,342
|2008
|Emerald Bay
|Kanda Shipbuilding
|32,258
|2008
|Mykonos Bay
|Jinse Shipbuilding
|32,411
|2009
|Resolute Bay
|Hyundai Vinashin
|36,767
|2012
|Jupiter Bay
|Tsuji Heavy Industries
|30,153
|2012
|Venus Bay
|Tsuji Heavy Industries
|30,003
|2012
|Orion Bay
|Tsuji Heavy Industries
|30,009
|2012
|Falcon Bay
|Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding
|38,464
|2015
|Kite Bay
|Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding
|38,419
|2016
|Alsea Bay
|Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd
|36,892
|2011
|Liberty Bay
|Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd
|36,892
|2012
|Monterey Bay
|Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd
|36,887
|2013
Commercially Managed Fleet*
|Handysize
|Handy 1
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,755
|2010
|Handy 2
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,755
|2010
|Handy 3
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,755
|2011
|Handy 4
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,762
|2011
|Handy 5
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,755
|2010
|Handy 6
|Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd
|33,757
|2010
Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|Revenue, net
|15,422
|18,928
|60,442
|67,162
|Voyage expenses
|(953
|)
|(1,350
|)
|(6,642
|)
|(8,149
|)
|Time charter equivalent revenue
|14,469
|17,578
|53,800
|59,013
|Commercial revenue fee
|172
|9
|265
|9
|Total
|14,641
|17,587
|54,065
|59,022
|Vessel operating expense
|(6,833
|)
|(7,062
|)
|(28,298
|)
|(28,827
|)
|Drydock expense
|(57
|)
|-
|(1,067
|)
|(2,449
|)
|Depreciation expense
|(2,329
|)
|(2,427
|)
|(9,412
|)
|(8,936
|)
|General and administration expense
|(1,096
|)
|(1,164
|)
|(3,637
|)
|(4,205
|)
|Gain on vessel disposition
|2,927
|-
|6,778
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(1,289
|)
|Interest expense and finance cost
|(1,221
|)
|(1,530
|)
|(5,566
|)
|(6,108
|)
|Interest income
|50
|64
|320
|625
|Other expenses and taxes, net
|(305
|)
|(290
|)
|(731
|)
|(884
|)
|Net Income
|5,777
|5,176
|12,452
|6,949
|Less: Gain on vessel disposition
|(2,927
|)
|-
|(6,778
|)
|-
|Add: Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|2
|-
|1,289
|Adjusted net Income (2)
|2,850
|5,178
|5,674
|8,238
|Net Income per share, basic and diluted
|0,23
|0.19
|0,48
|0.25
|Adjusted net Income per share, basic and diluted (2)
|0,11
|0.19
|0,22
|0.29
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|Net Income /(loss)
|5,777
|5,176
|12,452
|6,949
|Add: Depreciation expense
|2,329
|2,427
|9,412
|8,936
|Add: Interest expense and finance cost
|1,221
|1,530
|5,566
|6,108
|Add: Other taxes
|55
|72
|248
|211
|Less: Interest income
|(50
|)
|(64
|)
|(320
|)
|(625
|)
|EBITDA (1)
|9,332
|9,141
|27,358
|21,579
|Less: Gain on vessel disposition
|(2,927
|)
|-
|(6,778
|)
|-
|Add: Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|2
|-
|1,289
|Add: Drydock expense
|57
|-
|1,067
|2,449
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|6,462
|9,143
|21,647
|25,317
Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)
|Vessel Utilization:
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|Ship days (2)
|1,642
|1,748
|6,656
|6,429
|Less: Off-hire days
|45
|5
|64
|70
|Less: Off-hire days due to drydock
|-
|-
|41
|89
|Operating days (3)
|1,597
|1,743
|6,551
|6,270
|Fleet Utilization (4)
|97.3
|%
|99.7
|%
|98.4
|%
|97.6
|%
|Commercial Ship days (8)
|2,215
|-
|7,852
|-
|TCE per day- $ (1)
|9,060
|10,085
|8,213
|9,412
|Opex per day- $ (6)
|4,161
|4,040
|4,251
|4,484
|G&A expenses per day- $ (7)
|667
|665
|546
|654
|G&A expenses basis commercial days -$ (9)
|498
|-
|462
|-
|Vessels at period end
|17
|19
|17
|19
|Average number of vessels during the period (5)
|18
|19
|18
|17
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|As at
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|ASSETS
|Cash & cash equivalents
|16,362
|15,218
|Restricted cash (current and noncurrent)
|10,957
|11,577
|Vessel held for sale
|7,350
|-
|Vessels, net
|174,635
|201,774
|Other fixed assets
|103
|141
|Other receivables
|7,425
|8,230
|Total assets
|216,832
|236,940
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,014
|4,340
|Deferred revenue
|1,144
|682
|Total debt, net of deferred finance costs
|84,773
|105,674
|Total liabilities
|90,931
|110,696
|Shareholders' equity
|125,901
|126,244
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|216,832
|236,940
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net Income
|12,452
|6,949
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|operating activities:
|Depreciation
|9,412
|8,936
|Amortization of deferred finance fees
|330
|552
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,289
|Gain on vessel disposition
|(6,778
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|1,730
|(2,883
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|17,146
|14,843
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payments for vessel acquisition and improvements
|(555
|)
|(39,240
|)
|Cash proceed from vessel sale
|18,189
|-
|Purchase of other fixed assets
|(71
|)
|(130
|)
|Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities
|17,563
|(39,370
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Loan Proceeds
|-
|93,710
|Payment of Debt extinguishment fees
|(21
|)
|(775
|)
|Loan repayments and prepayments
|(21,209
|)
|(81,090
|)
|Payment of deferred finance fees and other loan fees
|(160
|)
|(375
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(2,609
|)
|(9,116
|)
|Dividends paid
|(10,186
|)
|(24,854
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(34,185
|)
|(22,500
|)
|Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|524
|(47,027
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the beginning of the year
|26,795
|73,822
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at year end
|27,319
|26,795
About Pioneer Marine Inc.
Pioneer Marine is a leading ship owner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine currently owns sixteen Handysize vessels and is commercial manager of seven Handysize vessels.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydock and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors.
Contact:
Pioneer Marine Inc.
Torben Janholt CEO
+45 21 639 232, +30 212222 3750
Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Kevin Karlis
+212 661 7566
pioneermarine@capitallink.com
Pioneer Marine Inc.
PNRM Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: