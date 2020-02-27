New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Deodorization Systems market was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.14%. The major factors which drive the industry are increasing demand for edible oil for domestic use, rising demand for deodorizer distillates for industrial use, stringent regulations imposed on the production of oil, these factors expected to boost the market in upcoming years. Deodorization is a steam depriving process wherein good-quality steam, generated from de-aerated and properly treated feedwater, injected into soybean liquid under low absolute pressure and sufficiently high temperature to vaporize the Free Fatty Acid (FFA) and odoriferous compounds and carry this volatiles away from the feedstock. Deodorization Process is the fourth step in vegetable oil refining, which commences after finishing the bleaching. This technique holds a significant impact on refined liquid quality and often considered as the heart of the entire edible liquid refining method. This carried out on specially manufactured Deodorizer Pressure Vessels as per the design and application.
The Asia Pacific countries are witnessing an increasing demand for these solutions. Huge industrial growth potential and favorable industry policies, increasing demand for edible lubricants due to growing population, and rising manufacturer involvement through setting up of new refinery units have driven the market for these systems in this region. Rising markets such as China and India are the significant suppliers of deodorization systems in this region.
