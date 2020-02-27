Annual Financial Report 2019

Company Announcement no. 50 – 2019

Based on the global megatrends like urbanization, sharing economy and the green agenda, GreenMobility continues to take an active role in changing the traditional mobility patterns, with the clear goal of reducing CO2 emissions and replacing private cars, to make cities even better places to live in.

In 2019, GreenMobility has generated further growth in Denmark as well as in the international market and thereby offering a total fleet of 750 shared electric vehicles in three cities. Additional four cities are in the preparing phases to be launched in the coming months.





Key highlights of 2019:

Total revenue grew 37% compared to 2018 to DKK 37.6 million, and thereby better than the expectation of DKK 35-36 million

Profit before tax at DKK (29.9) million, an improvement of 10% from last year

Customers grew 110% compared to 2018 to a total of 80,630 customers across all 3 operational cities

Trips grew with 43% compared to 2019 to a total of 681,890 trips

And in total we saved 678 tons of CO2 using our green shared fleet





GreenMobility’s future growth will come from expansion to larger European cities. In the fall of 2019, we changed our IT-platform, which was a strategic decision to ensure faster and more scalable expansion internationally and at the same time deliver a better customers experience.

Today, the annual report for 2019 has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors and will be presented at the company’s Annual General Meeting, taking place on Friday 24 April 2020.









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

