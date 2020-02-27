WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2020:

The January 2020 estimate is 12,325,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.6% vs. January 2019 removals of 12,398,000. Below are revised estimates for November 2018 and November 2019 based on TTB Statistical Report – Beer.

 

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,132,174 12,398,000 2.2% 265,826
February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874
March 14,664,428 14,370,000 -2.0% -294,428
April 14,126,669 14,200,000 0.5% 73,331
May 15,268,002 15,176,000 -0.6% -92,002
June 16,510,927 15,671,000 -5.1% -839,927
July 15,158,829 14,820,000 -2.2% -338,829
August 15,299,920 14,324,000 -6.4% -975,920
September 14,225,827 14,636,000 2.9% 410,173
October 13,453,272 13,168,000 -2.1% -285,272
November 11,848,415 12,396,000 4.6% 547,585
December 12,940,324 13,550,000 4.7% 609,676
YTD 166,897,661 165,907,000 -0.6% -990,661

 

