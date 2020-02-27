New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quinoa Seeds Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865722/?utm_source=GNW

Due to its nutritional value, gluten-free nature, and its potential of being a functional food ingredient, quinoa has captured the attention of consumers around the world. The grain is very similar to rice, and can be cooked and used in the same way. Currently, the seed is used as a health food and a tasty alternative to rice. However, the limited production of quinoa is subsequently limiting the growth of this market.



Quinoa is a type of cereal crop and is most widely used for its edible seed, which is gluten-free, high in protein, and is a good source of fiber. The commodity has more than 3,000 varieties, but only a few have been commercialized as of now. All the seeds have diverse characteristics, but its color, saponin level, and growth climate are the major properties considered during the trade of quinoa seeds.



Changing Consumption Patterns and Increasing Health Awareness Driving the Market



The nutritional characteristics of quinoa seeds are especially attractive, due to its high protein content, gluten-free property, and high fiber content. The demand for organic quinoa is particularly on the rise in Europe, as well as North America, as awareness regarding both health and environment is increasing among the consumers.



Quinoa is particularly considered as a health food, and increasing awareness regarding its nutritional properties, as well as increasing health awareness, has led to higher demand for quinoa in Europe and North America.



Increase in the International Demand for Quinoa Seeds with Technological Advancements



South America is the leading producer of quinoa seeds, specifically Peru and Bolivia, which are leading the charge. North America has been the largest importer of quinoa seeds, with the United States being the largest importer. However, European countries have been increasing the import of quinoa seeds, for the past few years.



Recent technological R&D into seed varieties has led to the development of varieties that can be cultivated in temperate climates. The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has been successful in mapping the genetic structure of quinoa, thus allowing genetic modification, which may prove crucial in increasing the crop productivity of quinoa.



