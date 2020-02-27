San Francisco, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (FAMSF), which include the de Young and the Legion of Honor Museums, announced today that groundbreaking showrunner/producer/writer Jill Soloway will take the stage at its inaugural On the Edge benefit on Friday, March 27, 2020. They will present to pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago, who is being honored alongside Oakland-based, artist and landscape designer Walter Hood (recently awarded the MacArthur Genius Grant), and technologist and designer, John Maeda for their extraordinary achievements and commitment to the arts community. Grammy Award-nominated artist GoldLink will provide entertainment at the On the Edge \ Late Night celebration.



The event, designed by New York based, Bronson van Wyck, will honor the de Young's 125th anniversary, while also celebrating the next centenary at the museums. David Barzelay, chef of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Lazy Bear, will prepare the menu for the benefit, all of which will be inspired by Golden Gate Park, an area often visited by Barzelay to collect local flavors.



Additional guests expected include Juliet de Baubigny, Marissa Mayer and Zachary Bogue, Vanessa Getty, Katy Grannan, Jessica Silverman, Katie and Todd Traina, and many others



The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco is the largest public arts institution in Northern California, welcoming about 1.5 million visitors annually. Housing a global collection of art, it encourages the imagination of artists and visitors alike and provides a vital public space where objects illuminate the past, speak to the present, and shape the future. The benefit will bring together a new generation of museum supporters, civic leaders, and luminaries from the Bay Area’s diverse art, design, tech, fashion, and philanthropic communities, raising critical support for FAMSF’s innovative programming.



Event Co-Chairs include Kate Harbin Clammer and Adam Clammer, Kathryn and Bo Lasater, Amy and Drew McKnight, Jessica and Jason Moment, and Allison Speer, and Honorary Chair, Diane B. Wilsey.



About Jill Soloway (they/them)

Jill Soloway is the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning creator of Transparent and I Love Dick. Their first feature film, Afternoon Delight, won the 2013 Directing Award at Sundance. They founded Topple, an intersectional film and television brand, and the Little A imprint Topple Books. Their memoir, She Wants It, was published by Crown/PRH in 2018. Jill also cofounded 5050by2020, a strategic initiative of Time’s Up, the group East Side Jews, and the spoken word series Sit n’ Spin. And most recently, Jill’s 5050by2020 collaborated with the Center for Culture Power for the Disruptors Fellowship, a five-month program that will be awarded to 10 artists of color who identify as trans and/or non-binary, disabled, undocumented and/or formerly undocumented immigrants.



About Bronson van Wyck

Bronson van Wyck is one of the world’s leading authorities on hospitality, celebrated for a style of entertaining that combines wit and sophistication with the gracious warmth of his Southern upbringing. An event planner of international renown, van Wyck has organized some of the most memorable and imaginative parties of the past two decades in locations all over the world. In 1999, van Wyck founded Van Wyck & Van Wyck with his mother Mary Lynn. Since then, his talent and style have drawn clients like Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, Madonna, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jerry Seinfeld, and Diane von Furstenberg. He also creates strategic event programs for international luxury brands, such as Chanel, St. Regis, Mercedes Benz, Christie’s, Bulgari, Range Rover, and Van Cleef & Arpels among many others. Passionate about giving back, van Wyck is a founding member of the Friends of the Highline and was instrumental in the creation of the beloved park, of which he is a trustee, raising millions of dollars as one of the organization’s leading supporters for more than a decade. He also serves on the Board of Directors of The Apollo Theater. His first book “Born to Party, Forced to Work” was published this fall by Phaidon.



About GoldLink

Where the intersections of the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) collide, GoldLink is a direct product. Washington, D.C., and the broader DMV area, have long been treated like a musical Rubik's cube. There are bursting, Technicolor patches of musical brilliance, but the component parts never line up in a way that made sense to those on the outside. GoldLink is not interested in spelling out all the nuances of his hometown; what he does aim to do is synthesize his environment's litany of influences and inspirations into something unique, singular, and all together his own.



With his debut studio album At What Cost (Squaaash Club/RCA)--helmed by the monstrous single "Crew"--released in March 2017, he's done just that. By merging the sensibilities of go-go with the African diaspora, he's done what hip-hop has done from its inception: repurpose what's available into something magical.



The success of At What Cost and now Triple Platinum single "Crew" saw GoldLink achieve a number of career firsts in the past few months -- from his Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration to the iHeartMedia Music Awards nomination for Best New Hip-Hop Artist to his BET Awards nomination for Best New Artist.



In June 2019, he released his critically acclaimed album Diaspora, which merges influences and sounds from all of GoldLink’s experiences traveling the world. The album is led by singles “Zulu Screams” ft. Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly, as well as “U Say” ft. Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince. GoldLink is currently on Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR World Tour.



About David Barzelay

David Barzelay is the self-taught chef and founder of two San Francisco Chronicle Top 100 Restaurants, Lazy Bear and True Laurel, both located in the Mission District. Previously a practicing attorney, Barzelay’s passion for food led him to launch an underground dinner party in his apartment ten years ago, which quickly evolved into a two-Michelin-starred restaurant and earned him a title as a Food & Wine Best New Chef. His cuisine at Lazy Bear is inspired by the wild, and by nostalgia, featuring flavors that are intrinsically delicious and familiar. He applies a variety of preservation techniques to express the seasons and a sense of place here in the Bay Area. When not hosting dinner parties twice a night at Lazy Bear, perfecting his award-winning bar True Laurel, or planning for the opening of his upcoming all-day restaurant and bakery, Automat, Barzelay can be found spending time with his wife and three children or outside foraging for local ingredients. Golden Gate Park is one of his favorite locations for finding wild redwood, garlic chives, sorrels, miner’s lettuce, stinging nettles, radish, fennel, angelica, sage, elderberries, and more.



About the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, comprising the de Young museum in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park, are the largest public arts institution in San Francisco.



The de Young originated from the 1894 California Midwinter International Exposition in Golden Gate Park and was established as the Memorial Museum in 1895. It was later renamed in honor of Michael H. de Young, who spearheaded its creation. The present copper-clad landmark building, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, opened in 2005. Reflecting an active conversation among cultures, perspectives and time periods, the collections on display include American painting, sculpture, and decorative arts from the 17th to the 21st centuries; art from Africa, Oceania, and the Americas; costume and textile arts; and international modern and contemporary art.



The Legion of Honor was inspired by the French pavilion at San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition of 1915 and, like that structure, was modeled after the neoclassical Palais de la Légion d’Honneur, in Paris. The museum, designed by George Applegarth, opened in 1924 on a bluff in Lincoln Park overlooking the Golden Gate. It offers unique insight into the art historical, political, and social movements of the previous 4,000 years of human history, with holdings including European painting, sculpture, and decorative arts; ancient art from the Mediterranean basin; and the largest collection of works on paper in the American West.

