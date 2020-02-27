New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofertilizers Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865720/?utm_source=GNW

- Increased practice of organic farming, need for improving soil organic matter, and favorable regulatory structure are the major factors driving the market.

- While, low product efficacy under unfavorable conditions, high demand for synthetic fertilizers, and low shelf-life of microorganisms are expected to restrain the market.



Biofertilizers are defined as substances comprising living microbes, which when applied to seed, plant, and soil, stimulate growth by supplying essential nutrients, such as N, P, and other mineral nutrients. Moreover, inoculants that provide nutrients to plants are considered as biofertilizers in this report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters of the global biofertilizers market. The market has been segmented based on the type of microorganism, technology type, application, crop type, and geography.



The Rising Trend of Organic Farming is Driving the Demand for Biofertilizers



The rise in demand for organic products is booming, not only due to the increase in conscientious consumers, but also due to rising incomes, along with improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. As a result, the increasing demand for organic food, worldwide, has increased the area under organic farming. The area under global organic farming increased from 37.5 million hectares in 2012 to 57.8 million hectares in 2016. The aforementioned factors indicate that the increase in organic farming practices resulted in improved soil fertility, along with the extensive usage of organic products, like biofertilizers. This has further triggered the demand for biofertilizer products, as they are organic and help in maintaining the ecological balance.

North America Dominates the Biofertilizers Market



North America is the largest market for biofertilizers and accounted for around 28% of the global market share in 2017. In North America, the United States holds the largest share, with more than half of the North American share. The rise in organic and environment-friendly farming practices has increased the demand for biofertilizer products, particularly in the United States and Canada. However, Canada and Mexico are still emerging markets in the North American biofertilizer taxonomy. Therefore, the multifarious advantages of biofertilizers lead to their wide applicability, as well as increased adoption and usage of biofertilizers in sustainable agriculture. The positive agricultural outlook in the country has propelled the demand for bio-based products in the region. The North American region is expected to retain its market in the coming future, due to the increased use of bio-based crop nutrition products and rising food quality standards.



The market is highly fragmented, with many small and large players present across different geographical regions. The global biofertilizers market being unregulated is the reason why there are many small companies in the market. Once proper regulations are put in place, it is likely that the market will be consolidated among a few companies.



