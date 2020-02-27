New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Harvesting Systems Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865719/?utm_source=GNW

91%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of energy harvesting systems is very advantageous, as the devices connected could be virtually operated to an unlimited amount of time without any adverse effects on the environment.



- Energy harvesting systems are primarily used in low-powered electrical utilities, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. These systems provide an efficient alternative to conventional power sources, like batteries.

- There has been an increasingly high usage of batteries, globally. According to the EPBA, about 225,000 metric ton or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are being reportedly used in the market, currently. The usage of batteries has been potentially harmful to the environment and it is also a wastage of resources.

- The incorporation of energy harvesting systems in many electronic devices is expected to reduce the need for a constant status check on the batteries, and dependence on batteries for power supply and the cost associated with each change.

- The emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in automobiles has further emphasized the need for energy harvesting systems as they can be used to power up the small electric components like sensors in it. According to a report by NHTSA, 23.1% of the vehicles had at least one of the tires severely under inflated. Electric vehicles are also expected to have high growth in the future which will drive the market for energy harvesting systems.



Scope of the Report

Energy harvesting systems capture and accumulate byproduct energy as the energy becomes available and then storing the energy for a period of time and supplying it in a form that can be used later, such as operating a microprocessor within its limits. Energy harvesting systems can also be used in both low-voltage and low-power applications such as portable or mobile devices, medical equipment, consumer devices, automobiles.



Key Market Trends

Building and Home Automation to Witness High Growth



- The building and home automation application of the energy harvesting systems market is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting devices in building and smart home devices in the American and European region.

- The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.

- Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.



North America to Hold the Largest Market Share



- With the ongoing rapid technological developments in the North American region, it became the most critical market for building and home automation investments, which use renewable energy, and thus, drive the growth of the energy harvesting systems market.

- The United States accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The market is also expected to witness substantial growth, due to the flourishing industrial and transportation sector, which is impacted by the administration, to make the country an energy independent state.

- The North American market is also witnessing high adoption of industrial IoT, as compared to the other regions, which is also driving the market for energy harvesting systems.

- This growth is further aided by government initiatives to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings. For instance, the US General Services Administration has entered into a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.



Competitive Landscape

The energy harvesting systems market is very competitive in nature. The market is mildly concentrated due to the presence of various small and large players. The major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE among others.



- June 2018 - Microchip launched, PL360B, a flexible PLC modem. Designed to address PLC protocols such as ITU G.9903 (G3-PLC) and ITU G.9904 (PRIME), CENELEC, FCC and ARIB compliant applications, the PL360B belongs to the company’s smart energy product portfolio. The PL360B modem has the ability to include PLC interface to any end-customer application including smart meters, lighting, home automation, building automation and remote control.



