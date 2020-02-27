Crystal announced that it has selected the French skincare company, Caudalie, to furnish the line’s bath amenities across its entire fleet of award-winning ships.

Crystal announced that it has selected the French skincare company, Caudalie, to furnish the line’s bath amenities across its entire fleet of award-winning ships.

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Crystal announced that it has selected the French skincare company, Caudalie, to furnish the line’s bath amenities across its entire fleet of award-winning ships. Representing the very best in French-made skincare, Caudalie’s products are natural, luxurious and highly effective. Originating in Bordeaux, the brand uses grape seed extracts to create its proprietary formulas made with powerful antioxidant benefits while being highly naturally formulated. They are free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oils, sodium laureth sulfate, synthetic coloring agents and animal-based ingredients (except honey and beeswax).

“Caudalie’s philosophy of constant innovation and development of better techniques and products to benefit customers and the environment is one with which Crystal closely aligns,” said Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations. “The quality of the products is in line with what is found in the world’s finest spas and hotels, all created with the health of people and the planet in mind. We are thrilled to partner with Caudalie and are certain that guests will love the new amenities.”

Beginning in the spring of 2020 aboard the sister ships of Crystal River Cruises, refillable bottles of Caudalie shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion will be placed in every guest suite, followed in the summer aboard Crystal Esprit and in the fall on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity and will be aboard Crystal Endeavor at launch.

“We are extremely excited for the Caudalie brand to be part of the Crystal family. Both brands are synonymous with quality, excellence and guest satisfaction,” said Bertrand Thomas, who founded the Caudalie brand with his wife Mathilde. “We cannot wait for Crystal’s guests to be able to use our line of products in such an idyllic setting.”

Caudalie’s luxurious bath amenities are eco-friendly with packaging that is made with plant-based plastics and/or recycled paper whenever possible. Caudalíe is a member of the “1% for the Planet” social movement and donates one percent of its global turnover to ecological and environmental protection and reforestation projects.

Crystal’s guest will continue to enjoy ETRO bathrobes and slippers.

Additional Sustainable Amenities Initiatives

In addition to the new bathroom shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, Crystal has reimagined other amenities with a careful consideration to sustainability. Disposable shower caps made with biodegradable corn will be placed in each guest bathroom, while non-plastic cotton swabs are also currently being sourced. Shoe cloths placed in all guest closets are made of responsibly farmed cotton and accompany the reusable fabric laundry and dry-cleaning bags Crystal introduced years ago. Single-use plastic sewing kits will also be replaced with fully stocked sewing baskets crafted from wood upon request.

About Crystal

Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.

About Caudalie

Caudalie is a 100 percent independent family brand founded by Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas. Twenty-five years ago, the couple discovered the amazing antioxidant powers of grape and grapevine Polyphenols, during the grape harvest in their family vineyard of Château Smith Haut Lafitte. Since then, Caudalie – which refers to a quality measurement of the duration of a wine’s finish on the palette – is the leader of anti-ageing skin care in France*. All Caudalie products follow the brand’s “Cosm-ethics”: formulas free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oils, sodium laureth sulfate, synthetic coloring and animal ingredients. These unparalleled treatments are also available at Caudalie’s luxurious Vinothérapie Spas located in exceptional regions around the world.

* IQVIA - Pharmatrend - Eye contouring products and facial anti-aging care products for women in French pharmacies - MAT March 2019 - in value.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page; @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram; @crystalrivercruises on Instagram; and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises, #crystalrivercruises and #WhereLuxuryisPersonal.

Attachment

Media Relations Crystal Cruises 3102034305 mediarelations@crystalcruises.com