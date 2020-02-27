MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

 ForWithhold
 Number%Number %
H. Peter Brues  309,833,63799.81%576,919 0.19%
Jacynthe Côté  310,207,75199.93%202,805 0.07%
Yves Leduc  309,916,62999.84%493,927 0.16%
Isabelle Marcoux  308,500,93599.38%1,909,621 0.62%
Nathalie Marcoux  308,892,05499.51%1,518,502 0.49%
Pierre Marcoux  308,857,55099.50%1,553,006 0.50%
Rémi Marcoux  308,904,88799.51%1,505,669 0.49%
Anna Martini  309,779,58199.80%630,975 0.20%
François Olivier  309,398,87399.67%1,011,683 0.33%
Mario Plourde  309,912,52899.84%498,028 0.16%
Jean Raymond  310,141,30799.91%269,249 0.09%
François R. Roy  309,299,79799.64%1,110,759 0.36%
Annie Thabet  309,727,19999.78%683,357 0.22%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 8,700 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information:
  
Media
Nathalie St-Jean
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc		Financial Community
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc