New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyaluronic Acid market is expected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of hyaluronic acid among the end-user industries.
Growing demand for dermal fillers is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the human body, with the maximum concentrations in the skin, joints, and eyes. Hyaluronic acid helps in keeping skin hydrated by retaining the moisture in the skin. Injectable hyaluronic acid is deployed for the reduction of the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, facial folds, and to provide volume to the lips, among others. These factors are causative of the increasing market growth.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2547
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the aged population across the globe will rise from 12% to 22% of the total global population. Owing to this, the incidence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, among others, is expected to grow and, in return, will boom the market demand. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe also supports the adoption of the product.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyaluronic-acid-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hyaluronic acid market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2547
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Browse more similar reports on Cosmetic Chemicals category by Reports And Data
Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/titanium-dioxide-tio2-market
Calcium Carbide Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-carbide-market
Industrial Hemp Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-hemp-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: