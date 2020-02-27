ONSET-2 Phase 3 Top-Line Data Expected by End of Q2 2020
Cash and Cash Equivalents of $139.1 million as of December 31, 2019
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 4:30 pm ET
PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.
“The Oyster Point Pharma team has continued to make excellent progress toward the goal of bringing OC-01 nasal spray to patients with Dry Eye Disease with the MYSTIC study achieving its primary endpoint in Q1 2020 and positive top-line results from the ZEN clinical trial in Q4 2019. I am thankful for all the hard work and dedication of the team and what we have accomplished together in 2019,” said Dr. Jeffrey Nau, Chief Executive Officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “We expect 2020 to be another transformative year with ONSET-2 Phase 3 top-line data expected by the end of Q2 and a planned NDA submission during the second half of 2020. Other expected key milestones include filing an IND for OC-01 nasal spray in subjects with Neurotrophic Keratitis and continued pipeline development to treat other diseases of the ocular surface.”
Recent Business Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit (LFU).
About Dry Eye Disease
Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million Americans and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to us. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance and our plans for and the anticipated benefits of new hires, our product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
Select Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|139,147
|$
|5,228
|Working capital*
|$
|136,781
|$
|4,678
|Total assets
|$
|143,209
|$
|5,704
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock**
|$
|-
|$
|43,001
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|137,298
|$
|(38,243
|* Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.
|** All redeemable convertible preferred stock was converted into common stock in conjunction with the IPO in November 2019.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|15,034
|$
|3,345
|$
|33,628
|$
|13,755
|General and administrative
|5,127
|704
|13,673
|2,981
|Total operating expenses
|20,161
|4,049
|47,301
|16,736
|Loss from operations
|(20,161
|)
|(4,049
|)
|(47,301
|)
|(16,736
|)
|Interest income
|437
|38
|1,590
|233
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(19,724
|)
|(4,011
|)
|(45,711
|)
|(16,503
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|(2.84
|)
|$
|(9.97
|)
|$
|(11.69
|)
|Weighted-average outstanding shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|13,993,730
|1,411,966
|4,585,146
|1,411,966
