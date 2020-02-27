ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies and payers, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, with all comparisons to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.



Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenue in Q4 2019 increased 12% to a record $7.4 million.

Total revenue for the full year 2019 was up 16% to a record $24.6 million, with gross margin improving 520 basis points from 57.6% to 62.8% due to a more favorable product mix.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Acquired digital therapeutics SaaS platform provider, RMDY Health, adding three new client segments to OptimizeRx’s existing patient engagement platform: payers, medtech and medical associations.

Launched newly integrated platform and secured several enterprise deals to more effectively address the need for greater patient-provider-pharma-payer collaboration and improvement in medication affordability and adherence.

and secured several enterprise deals to more effectively address the need for greater patient-provider-pharma-payer collaboration and improvement in medication affordability and adherence. Signed an exclusive three year agreement with NewCrop , a provider of integrated electronic prescribing software, to deliver real-time digital health messages to NewCrop’s e-prescribing network of more than 65,000 healthcare professionals.

Q4 2019 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 12% to a record $7.4 million from $6.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The quarterly increase was primarily due to increased sales of messaging and patient engagement solutions.

Over the last year the company has introduced and acquired products and services that have diversified its customer base and revenue streams.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 60.6% versus 62.2% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was due to a shift in product mix. The company expects to maintain gross margins of at least 60% on a quarterly basis.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $6.8 million, increasing from $4.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to additional expenses related to the company’s growth initiatives, including its introduced and acquired products and services such as patient engagement solutions, as well as new hires over the last year. Expenses related to the company’s recent acquisition of RMDY Health totaled approximately $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $2.0 million or $(0.14) per share, as compared to net loss of $110,000 or $(0.01) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $399,000 or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the same year-ago period (see definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

While the company expects to return to profitability as its revenue grows, one-time expenses related to investments in growth initiatives or non-cash charges could result in a loss in any given quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.9 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $29.8 million at September 30, 2019 with the majority of the decrease related to the acquisition of RMDY Health. The company has continued to operate debt-free and expects to remain cash-flow positive on a quarterly basis for the foreseeable future.

Full Year 2019 Financial Summary

Net revenue in 2019 increased 16% to a record $24.6 million compared to $21.2 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased pharmaceutical brands, an increased distribution network, strong growth in the company’s messaging and patient engagement solutions.

Gross margin in 2019 improved to 62.8% versus 57.6% in 2018. The improvement was due to a favorable shift in product mix, including an increase in patient engagement revenues that have a much lower cost of sales.

Operating expenses increased to $19.1 million in 2019 as compared to $12.0 million in 2018. The increase was due to additional expenses related to the company’s growth initiatives, including its introduced and acquired products and services such as patient engagement solutions, as well as new hires within the last year to drive growth for 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis totaled $3.1 million or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share in 2019, as compared to a net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in 2018.

For the full year, non-GAAP net loss totaled $29,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, which compares non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“Our topline growth in Q4 and the full year was driven largely by our newer messaging solutions, such as patient engagement,” said OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. “During the year, we invested heavily to position the company for strong topline growth. We expanded our commercial team and scaled our client base beyond pharma to include payer, medical device and care management companies. We introduced and acquired new products and services, diversified our revenue streams, and expanded the exclusive partners within our point of care network by adding more than 65,000 healthcare professionals.

“Today, we have the nation’s largest point of care network for our clients along with a complete set of solutions designed to assure greater adherence, affordability and patient engagement—all of which represent enormous market opportunities.

“Armed with this comprehensive solution set, we are not only better able to address our existing HCP messaging market, but we can now address the patient engagement, digital therapeutics and care management markets. This takes our total addressable market into the billions of dollars. We sit squarely at the intersection of these large and growing markets with a uniquely powerful digital health platform that can scale along the support of fantastic partners and leading pharma clients.

“The power of our platform lies in how we close the communication gap between pharma, payers, physicians and patients like no other solution on the market. Closing this gap with digital solutions has become increasingly important, especially with the wave of new specialty medications coming onto the market and the increasing value being placed on the patient journey when it comes to medication adherence. Better communication translates into better outcomes for patients, lower costs to payers, and for pharma a more engaged field of doctors and patients.

“For OptimizeRx, our integrated platform approach allows us to expand within existing clients and address the needs of a much larger group of potential enterprise clients. This has become evident in the growth of our average deal size, which has increased from around $130,000 in 2018 to more than $300,000 coming into 2020. These deals also involve an increasing portion of recurring SaaS revenue and even stickier enterprise engagements.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving revenue growth from our core solutions, expanding our network, and seeking solid M&A and partnership opportunities. We expect the results from these initiatives along with our expanded commercial team to drive continued adoption of our health platform across our entire client base in 2020, with this resulting in another year of record growth and market expansion.”

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Starting this quarter, the company changed its definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share or non-GAAP EPS to include acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes.

The company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cashflow of the company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that excludes non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx® (NASDAQ: OPRX), a digital health company, connects pharmaceutical companies to patients and providers, offering greater affordability, adherence and brand awareness at the point-of-care. As the nation’s largest digital platform connecting life sciences to the point-of-care, OptimizeRx provides a direct channel for pharma companies, payers, medtech, and medical associations to communicate with healthcare providers right within their workflow and directly to patients.

The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications and better healthcare outcomes with real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education and critical clinical information. OptimizeRx provides more than half of the ambulatory patient market with access to these benefits through leading EHR platforms like Allscripts, Amazing Charts and Quest, and directly via its mobile communications digital care management platform.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.OptimizeRx.com.

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of

December 31, 2019 and 2018 December 31,

2019

Unaudited December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,852,680 $ 8,914,034 Accounts receivable 7,418,025 6,457,841 Prepaid expenses 871,043 360,146 Total Current Assets 27,141,748 15,732,021 Property and equipment, net 176,014 149,330 Other Assets Goodwill 14,740,031 3,678,513 Technology Assets, net 6,238,453 104,820 Patent rights, net 2,550,587 2,766,944 Right of use assets, net 559,863 - Other intangible assets, net 5,151,102 2,387,303 Security deposits and other assets 80,727 235,647 Total Other Assets 29,320,763 9,173,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 56,638,525 $ 25,054,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable – trade $ 492,995 $ 411,010 Accrued expenses 1,800,635 1,300,882 Revenue share payable 1,618,438 1,908,616 Current portion of lease liabilities 115,431 - Current portion of contingent purchase price payable 1,500,000 - Deferred revenue 580,014 610,625 Total Current Liabilities 6,107,513 4,231,133 Non-current Liabilities Lease obligations, net of current portion 448,753 - Contingent purchase price payable 5,220,000 2,365,000 Total Liabilities 5,668,753 2,365,000 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 14,600,579 and 12,038,618 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 14,601 12,039 Additional paid-in-capital 78,272,268 48,725,211 Accumulated deficit (33,424,610 ) (30,278,805 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 44,862,259 18,458,445 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 56,638,525 $ 25,054,578





OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations For the

year ended

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

For the

year ended

December 31, 2018 For the

quarter ended

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) For the

quarter ended

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited) Revenue $ 24,598,274 $ 21,206,363 $ 7,379,782 $ 6,579,268 Cost of sales 9,158,699 8,999,666 2,906,933 2,485,855 Gross margin 15,439,575 12,206,697 4,472,849 4,093,413 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation 2,260,298 2,520,852 490,578 798,866 Depreciation and amortization 1,282,787 316,502 536,859 153,085 Other general and administrative expenses 15,590,054 9,189,211 5,763,874 3,266,909 Total operating expenses 19,133,139 12,026,565 6,791,311 4,218,860 Income (loss) from operations (3,693,564 ) 180,132 (2,318,462 ) (125,447 ) Other income Interest income 288,028 46,212 95,722 15,533 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (635,000 ) - (660,000 ) - Total other income (346,972 ) 46,212 (564,278 ) 15,533 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (4,040,536 ) 226,344 (2,882,740 ) (109,914 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 897,960 - 897,960 - Net income (loss) $ (3,142,576 ) $ 226,344 $ (1,987,780 ) $ (109,914 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 13,387,863 10,832,209 14,548,910 12,013,771 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 13,387,863 11,862,991 14,548,910 12,013,771 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.01 )

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years

Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 For the

year ended

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) For the

year ended

December 31,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) for the period $ (3,142,576 ) $ 226,344 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,282,787 316,502 Loss on disposal of assets - 2,401 Stock-based compensation 2,260,298 2,520,845 Income tax benefit (897,960 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 635,000 - Changes in: Accounts receivable (548,830 ) (2,789,252 ) Prepaid expenses (343,838 ) (319,754 ) Accounts payable (46,249 ) (83,319 ) Revenue share payable (290,178 ) 730,810 Accrued expenses (538,639 ) 226,535 Deferred revenue (30,611 ) (38,557 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,660,796 ) 792,555 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (87,717 ) (34,362 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (1,500,000 ) (56,651 ) Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash acquired (8,994,369 ) (5,595,820 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10,582,086 ) (5,686,833 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 21,303,826 8,164,475 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 877,702 521,264 Redemption of common stock - - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 22,181,528 8,685,739 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,938,646 3,791,461 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,914,034 5,122,573 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $ 18,852,680 $ 8,914,034 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Exercise of stock warrants $ - $ 1,286,424 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets 672,809 - Common stock issued for debt $ - $ 447,000 Shares issued in connection with acquisitions $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Non-cash effect of cumulative adjustments to accumulated deficit $ 3,229 $ 142,027





OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (1,987,780 ) $ (109,914 ) $ (3,142,576 ) $ 226,344 Depreciation and amortization 536,859 153,085 316,502 316,502 Stock-based compensation 490,578 798,866 2,260,298 2,520,852 Acquisition expenses 799,623 607,670 799,623 607,670 Income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration 660,000 - 635,000 - Deferred income taxes (897,960 ) - (897,960 ) - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (398,680 ) $ 1,449,707 $ (29,113 ) $ 3,671,368 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.34 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,548,910 12,013,771 13,387,863 10,832,209 Diluted 14,548,910 13,217,534 13,387,863 11,862,991

