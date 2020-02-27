OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019:

Total revenue was $67.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down from $113.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and down from $278.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total revenue was $625.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $1.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $60.8 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $35.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $68.2 million, or $1.51 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $79.0 million, or $1.76 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $236.0 million, or $5.24 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted net loss (as defined and reconciled below) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $26.3 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.2 million, or $0.65 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and adjusted net income of $72.3 million, or $1.60 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $38.0 million, or $0.85 per fully diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $262.3 million, or $5.83 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was a loss of $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a loss of $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a positive $84.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $547.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The hiring of a new president for our infrastructure division in November 2019 has stabilized operations, attracted experienced industry leaders to key management positions and improved the performance of the business. With this management team in place, we are confident we can grow our infrastructure business given that demand for the services we offer outstrips supply. Market fundamentals are challenging for our oil field businesses. Although we believe the reported retirement of equipment across the industry is beginning to help the market, pricing and utilization for our oil field businesses remain depressed. The conversion of our pressure pumping fleets to dynamic gas blending (“DGB”) capabilities is progressing, and all three of our staffed fleets are operating.”

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenues of $26.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $37.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decline from $159.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Mammoth had a total of approximately 140 transmission and distribution crews in the continental United States.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $214.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenues for the Company's infrastructure operations in the continental United States increased approximately 96% from $60.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $117.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $25.0 million on 989 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $44.6 million on 783 stages for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $72.8 million on 1,164 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2018. On average, 1.7 of our fleets were active for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to average utilization of 1.2 fleets during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and an average utilization of 3.7 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $246.3 million on 5,378 stages for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $369.5 million on 6,245 stages for the year ended December 31, 2018. On average, 2.4 of our fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.6 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The conversion of our pressure pumping fleets to DGB is progressing with the initial converted units expected to be field tested in the coming weeks. All three of our staffed fleets are currently operating in the northeast.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $27.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company sold approximately 76,000 tons of sand during the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decline from approximately 456,000 tons sold during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and approximately 569,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $19.95 per ton, a decrease from $26.84 per ton average sales price during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $28.30 per ton average sales price during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $99.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $168.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company sold 2.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2019, a decline from 2.7 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 was $29.70 per ton, a decline from $39.16 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenues of $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $18.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decline is primarily due to reduced utilization. The Company's average active rigs was 0.2 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.0 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 4.2 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The drilling services division contributed revenues of $32.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $66.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company's average active rigs decreased from 4.3 in 2018 to 1.4 in 2019.

As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease from $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and a decrease from $20.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. An average of 467 pieces of equipment were rented during the three months ended December 31, 2019, down 14% from an average of 541 pieces of equipment rented during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and down 7% from an average of 500 pieces of equipment rented for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The Company's other services contributed revenues of $69.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $83.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in utilization for our coil tubing business as well as reduced cementing and acidizing revenue. As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. SG&A expenses were $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, down from $73.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

  
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Cash expenses:         
Compensation and benefits$3,203  $9,409  $4,777  $19,364  $42,950 
Professional services4,301  3,018  6,104  17,128  11,854 
Other(a)2,010  1,475  1,665  10,300  10,718 
Total cash SG&A expense9,514  13,902  12,546  46,792  65,522 
Non-cash expenses:         
Bad debt provision(b)204  (34) 964  1,434  (14,578)
Equity based compensation(c)        17,487 
Stock based compensation620  915  913  3,326  4,666 
Total non-cash SG&A expense824  881  1,877  4,760  7,575 
Total SG&A expense$10,338  $14,783  $14,423  $51,552  $73,097 

a.  Includes travel-related costs, IT expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.
b.  During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company received payment for amounts previously reserved in 2017. As a result, during the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reversed bad debt expense of $16.0 million recognized in 2017.
c.  Represents compensation expense for non-employee awards, which were issued and are payable by certain affiliates of Wexford (the sponsor level).

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 13% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, Mammoth had cash on hand totaling $5.9 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $80.0 million. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $96.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.7 million of outstanding letters of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $102.0 million.

On February 26, 2020, the Company entered into a second amendment to its revolving credit facility to, among other things, (i) amend its financial covenants, as outlined below, (ii) decrease the maximum revolving advance amount from $185 million to $130 million, (iii) decrease the amount that the maximum revolving advance can be increased to (the accordion) from $350 million to $180 million, (iv) increase the applicable margin ranges from 2.00% to 2.50% per annum in the case of the alternate base rate and from 3.00% to 3.50% per annum in the case of LIBOR, (v) increase the aggregate amount of permitted asset dispositions, and (vi) permit certain sale-leaseback transactions.

The financial covenants under the revolving credit facility were amended as follows:

  • the minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 was eliminated;
  • the maximum leverage coverage ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 was eliminated for the first two fiscal quarters of 2020 and, beginning with the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, changed to 2.5 to 1.0;
  • beginning with the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1.1 to 1.0 was added; and
  • from the effective date of February 26, 2020 through September 30, 2020, a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount was added.

As of February 26, 2020, Mammoth had $87.4 million in borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, leaving an aggregate of $20.6 million of available borrowing capacity under this facility, after giving effect to the recent amendment that reduced the maximum revolving advance amount to $130 million. The available borrowing capacity is reduced by (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Infrastructure services(a)$90  $22,409  $122  $5,643  $100,701 
Pressure pumping services(b)398  9,632  2,963  14,703  33,774 
Natural sand proppant services(c)174  2,132  728  2,877  17,935 
Drilling services(d)84  1,127  146  3,156  13,398 
Other(e)125  7,113  711  9,382  26,135 
Total capital expenditures$871  $42,413  $4,670  $35,761  $191,943 

a.  Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.  Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.  Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the 2019 periods presented and plant upgrades for the 2018 periods presented.
d.  Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e.  Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental and crude hauling businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function ("CODM"). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

Based on its assessment of Financial Accounting Standards Board guidance at December 31, 2019, the Company identified four reportable segments: infrastructure services, pressure pumping services, natural sand proppant services and drilling services. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company identified three reportable segments consisting of infrastructure services, pressure pumping services and natural sand proppant services. The Company changed its reportable segment presentation in 2019 to include its drilling services, which includes Bison Drilling and Field Services, LLC, Bison Trucking LLC, Panther Drilling Systems LLC, Mako Acquisitions LLC and White Wing Tubular LLC, as its own reportable segment based on certain quantitative thresholds. The results of the entities were previously included in the reconciling column titled "All Other" in the tables below. The financial results by segment below for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this change in reportable segments.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-265-1561 in the U.S. and the international dial in is 216-562-0385. The conference ID for the call is 3895496. The conference call will also be webcast live on www.mammothenergy.com in the “Investors” section.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

Investor Contact:
Don Crist
Director of Investor Relations
dcrist@mammothenergy.com
405-608-6048

Media Contact:
Peter Mirijanian
peter@pmpadc.com
(202) 464-8803

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “would,” “may,” “probable,” “likely” and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and pressure pumping segments; risks relating to economic conditions; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers or customers; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; weather; natural disasters; global or national health concerns, including the outbreak of pandemic or contagious disease, such as the coronavirus; litigation; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
ASSETSDecember 31, December 31,
 2019 2018
CURRENT ASSETS(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents$5,872  $67,625 
Accounts receivable, net363,053  337,460 
Receivables from related parties7,523  11,164 
Inventories17,483  21,302 
Prepaid expenses12,354  11,317 
Other current assets695  688 
Total current assets406,980  449,556 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net352,772  436,699 
Sand reserves68,351  71,708 
Operating lease right-of-use assets43,446   
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships583  1,711 
Intangible assets, net - trade names5,205  6,045 
Goodwill67,581  101,245 
Other non-current assets7,467  6,127 
Total assets$952,385  $1,073,091 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$39,220  $68,843 
Payables to related parties526  370 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities40,754  59,652 
Current operating lease liability16,432   
Income taxes payable33,465  104,958 
Total current liabilities130,397  233,823 
    
Long-term debt80,000   
Deferred income tax liabilities36,873  79,309 
Long-term operating lease liability27,102   
Asset retirement obligation4,241  3,164 
Other liabilities5,031  2,743 
Total liabilities283,644  319,039 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
EQUITY   
Equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,108,545 and 44,876,649
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018		451  449 
Additional paid in capital535,094  530,919 
Retained earnings136,502  226,765 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(3,306) (4,081)
Total equity668,741  754,052 
Total liabilities and equity$952,385  $1,073,091 
        


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE 
Services revenue$57,950  $260,513  $85,783  $452,594  $1,471,085 
Services revenue - related parties6,714  9,551  15,000  102,624  118,183 
Product revenue1,724  8,063  9,710  42,105  75,766 
Product revenue - related parties1,249  71  2,924  27,689  25,050 
Total revenue67,637  278,198  113,417  625,012  1,690,084 
          
COST AND EXPENSES         
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion of $25,872, $26,999, $25,749,
$102,901 and $106,282, respectively, for the three months
ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019
and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)		68,599  151,273  91,813  451,206  961,205 
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of
depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0,
$0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended
December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019
and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)		633  240  774  4,770  5,885 
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion of $2,626, $3,136, $4,019, $14,039
and $13,512, respectively, for the three months ended
December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019
and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)		6,337  28,797  18,547  87,812  126,714 
Selling, general and administrative9,978  14,283  14,029  49,705  71,199 
Selling, general and administrative - related parties360  500  394  1,847  1,898 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion28,521  30,159  29,791  117,033  119,877 
Impairment of goodwill30,470    3,194  33,664  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets4,010  4,086  3,348  7,358  5,652 
Total cost and expenses148,908  229,338  161,890  753,395  1,295,633 
Operating (loss) income(81,271) 48,860  (48,473) (128,383) 394,451 
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)         
Interest expense, net(1,486) (533) (1,398) (4,958) (3,187)
Other, net7,272  (1,122) 6,368  42,216  (2,036)
Total other income (expense)5,786  (1,655) 4,970  37,258  (5,223)
(Loss) income before income taxes(75,485) 47,205  (43,503) (91,125) 389,228 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(14,706) (21,002) (7,794) (12,081) 153,263 
Net (loss) income$(60,779) $68,207  $(35,709) $(79,044) $235,965 
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME         
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $69,
$212, ($49), ($203) and $397, respectively, for the three
months ended December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and
September 30, 2019 and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018)		282  (961) (213) 775  (1,420)
Comprehensive (loss) income$(60,497) $67,246  $(35,922) $(78,269) $234,545 
          
Net (loss) income per share (basic)$(1.35) $1.52  $(0.79) $(1.76) $5.27 
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)$(1.35) $1.51  $(0.79) $(1.76) $5.24 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)45,092  44,845  45,020  45,011  44,750 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)45,092  45,048  45,020  45,011  45,021 
Dividends declared per share$  0.125  $  $0.25  0.25 
                  


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(79,044) $235,965 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
Equity based compensation  17,487 
Stock based compensation4,177  5,425 
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization117,033  119,877 
Amortization of coil tubing strings1,641  2,193 
Amortization of debt origination costs326  387 
Bad debt expense1,434  (14,578)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment55  947 
Impairment of goodwill33,664  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets7,358  5,652 
Inventory obsolescence1,349   
Deferred income taxes(42,639) 52,226 
Other(986) 16 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:   
Accounts receivable, net(27,006) (78,840)
Receivables from related parties3,641  22,624 
Inventories830  (5,502)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(1,040) 1,423 
Accounts payable(25,968) (64,966)
Payables to related parties156  (1,008)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(18,800) 15,445 
Income taxes payable(71,499) 68,692 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(95,318) 386,668 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(35,417) (187,285)
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties(344) (4,658)
Business acquisitions  (20,824)
Contributions to equity investee(680) (702)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment3,217  1,514 
Net cash used in investing activities(33,224) (211,955)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings from lines of credit156,000  77,000 
Repayments of lines of credit(76,000) (176,900)
Dividends paid(11,219) (11,201)
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes(2,079) (292)
Debt issuance costs  (1,199)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities66,702  (112,592)
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash87  (133)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents(61,753) 61,988 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period67,625  5,637 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$5,872  $67,625 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$4,741  $3,212 
Cash paid for income taxes$110,848  $32,757 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable$2,303  $11,908 
Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities$3,721  $ 
        


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
 
Three months ended December 31, 2019InfrastructurePressure
Pumping		SandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$26,618 $24,515 $2,974 $4,637 $8,893 $ $67,637 
Intersegment revenues 442  14 362 (818) 
Total revenue26,618 24,957 2,974 4,651 9,255 (818)67,637 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion30,988 20,891 6,162 6,934 10,594  75,569 
Intersegment cost of revenues 339 28 160 291 (818) 
Total cost of revenue30,988 21,230 6,190 7,094 10,885 (818)75,569 
Selling, general and administrative5,516 1,449 792 1,042 1,539  10,338 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,961 9,996 2,627 3,389 4,548  28,521 
Impairment of goodwill434 23,423 2,684  3,929  30,470 
Impairment of other long-lived assets   2,955 1,055  4,010 
Operating loss(18,281)(31,141)(9,319)(9,829)(12,701) (81,271)
Interest expense, net665 318 48 227 228  1,486 
Other (income) expense, net(7,679)574  14 (181) (7,272)
Loss before income taxes$(11,267)$(32,033)$(9,367)$(10,070)$(12,748)$ $(75,485)
                      


Three months ended December 31, 2018InfrastructurePressure
Pumping		SandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$159,610 $72,219 $8,133 $18,082 $20,154 $ $278,198 
Intersegment revenues 560 19,273 191 630 (20,654) 
Total revenue159,610 72,779 27,406 18,273 20,784 (20,654)278,198 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion75,486 39,601 28,796 16,388 20,039  180,310 
Intersegment cost of revenues 19,787 253 274 313 (20,627) 
Total cost of revenue75,486 59,388 29,049 16,662 20,352 (20,627)180,310 
Selling, general and administrative9,689 1,768 1,170 1,137 1,019  14,783 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,425 10,952 3,138 4,201 4,443  30,159 
Impairment of other long-lived assets308   3,778   4,086 
Operating income (loss)66,702 671 (5,951)(7,505)(5,030)(27)48,860 
Interest expense, net82 177 40 122 112  533 
Other expense, net60 340 304 395 23  1,122 
Income (loss) before income taxes$66,560 $154 $(6,295)$(8,022)$(5,165)$(27)$47,205 
                      


Three months ended September 30, 2019InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$37,289 $43,887 $12,634 $6,065 $13,542 $ $113,417 
Intersegment revenues 725 5,727 58 417 (6,927) 
Total revenue37,289 44,612 18,361 6,123 13,959 (6,927)113,417 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion36,940 33,059 18,547 7,203 15,385  111,134 
Intersegment cost of revenues 6,054 326 185 362 (6,927) 
Total cost of revenue36,940 39,113 18,873 7,388 15,747 (6,927)111,134 
Selling, general and administrative7,322 3,669 1,314 910 1,208  14,423 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,953 10,176 4,022 3,096 4,544  29,791 
Impairment of goodwill    3,194  3,194 
Impairment of other long-lived assets    3,348  3,348 
Operating income (loss)(14,926)(8,346)(5,848)(5,271)(14,082) (48,473)
Interest expense, net599 316 43 220 220  1,398 
Other expense, net(6,239)(3)99 (101)(124) (6,368)
Income (loss) before income taxes$(9,286)$(8,659)$(5,990)$(5,390)$(14,178)$ $(43,503)
                      


Year ended December 31, 2019InfrastructurePressure
Pumping		SandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$214,449 $241,972 $69,794 $31,728 $67,069 $ $625,012 
Intersegment revenues 4,378 29,796 498 2,231 (36,903) 
Total revenue214,449 246,350 99,590 32,226 69,300 (36,903)625,012 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion171,756 177,997 87,637 35,963 70,435  543,788 
Intersegment cost of revenues 31,727 2,542 846 1,848 (36,963) 
Total cost of revenue171,756 209,724 90,179 36,809 72,283 (36,963)543,788 
Selling, general and administrative25,390 10,993 5,006 4,160 6,003  51,552 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion31,451 40,240 14,050 13,255 18,037  117,033 
Impairment of goodwill434 23,423 2,684  7,123  33,664 
Impairment of other long-lived assets   2,955 4,403  7,358 
Operating (loss) income(14,582)(38,030)(12,329)(24,953)(38,549)60 (128,383)
Interest expense, net1,689 1,283 193 907 886  4,958 
Other (income) expense, net(42,787)580 67 (109)33  (42,216)
Income (loss) before income taxes$26,516 $(39,893)$(12,589)$(25,751)$(39,468)$60 $(91,125)
                      


Year ended December 31, 2018InfrastructurePressure
Pumping		SandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$1,082,371 $362,491 $100,816 $66,237 $78,169 $ $1,690,084 
Intersegment revenues 7,001 67,459 416 5,541 (80,417) 
Total revenue1,082,371 369,492 168,275 66,653 83,710 (80,417)1,690,084 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion608,017 223,296 126,714 60,248 75,529  1,093,804 
Intersegment cost of revenues2,583 70,365 6,103 554 785 (80,390) 
Total cost of revenue610,600 293,661 132,817 60,802 76,314 (80,390)1,093,804 
Selling, general and administrative27,126 29,761 6,218 5,343 4,649  73,097 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion20,516 51,487 13,519 18,233 16,122  119,877 
Impairment of goodwill    3,203  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets308 143  3,966 1,235  5,652 
Operating income (loss)423,821 (5,560)15,721 (21,691)(17,813)(27)394,451 
Interest expense, net423 1,171 234 835 524  3,187 
Other expense (income), net573 434 525 461 43  2,036 
Income (loss) before income taxes$422,825 $(7,165)$14,962 $(22,987)$(18,380)$(27)$389,228 
                      

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, inventory obsolescence charges, acquisition related costs, public offering costs, equity based compensation, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net (loss) income$(60,779) $68,207  $(35,709) $(79,044) $235,965 
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense28,521  30,159  29,791  117,033  119,877 
Impairment of goodwill30,470    3,194  33,664  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets4,010  4,086  3,348  7,358  5,652 
Inventory obsolescence charges    1,349  1,349   
Acquisition related costs  61    45  191 
Public offering costs  (10)     982 
Equity based compensation        17,487 
Stock based compensation811  1,094  1,134  4,177  5,425 
Interest expense, net1,486  533  1,398  4,958  3,187 
Other (income) expense, net(7,272) 1,122  (6,368) (42,216) 2,036 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(14,706) (21,002) (7,794) (12,081) 153,263 
Interest on trade accounts receivable7,174    5,896  42,040   
Adjusted EBITDA$(10,285) $84,250  $(3,761) $77,283  $547,268 
                    

Infrastructure Services

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net (loss) income$(14,005) $141,875  $(10,763) $17,108  $319,940 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,961  7,425  7,953  31,451  20,516 
Impairment of goodwill434      434   
Impairment of other long-lived assets  308      308 
Acquisition related costs  61    12  58 
Public offering costs  (10)     473 
Stock based compensation183  470  217  870  2,089 
Interest expense665  82  599  1,689  423 
Other (income) expense, net(7,679) 60  (6,239) (42,787) 573 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes2,738  (75,315) 1,477  9,408  102,885 
Interest on trade accounts receivable7,174    5,896  42,040   
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,529) $74,956  $(860) $60,225  $447,265 
                    

Pressure Pumping Services

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net (loss) income$(32,033) $154  $(8,659) $(39,893) $(7,165)
Depreciation and amortization expense9,996  10,952  10,176  40,240  51,487 
Impairment of goodwill23,423      23,423   
Impairment of other long-lived assets        143 
Acquisition related costs      18  39 
Public offering costs        264 
Equity based compensation        17,487 
Stock based compensation297  318  503  1,700  1,612 
Interest expense318  177  316  1,283  1,171 
Other (income) expense, net574  340  (3) 580  434 
Adjusted EBITDA$2,575  $11,941  $2,333  $27,351  $65,472 
                    

Natural Sand Proppant Services

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net (loss) income$(9,367) $(6,295) $(5,990) $(12,589) $14,962 
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense2,627  3,138  4,022  14,050  13,519 
Impairment of goodwill2,684      2,684   
Acquisition related costs      8  (38)
Public offering costs        144 
Stock based compensation156  181  216  812  783 
Interest expense48  40  43  193  234 
Other expense (income), net  304  99  67  525 
Adjusted EBITDA$(3,852) $(2,632) $(1,610) $5,225  $30,129 
                    

Drilling Services

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net (loss) income$(10,070) $(8,022) $(5,390) $(25,751) $(22,987)
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense3,389  4,201  3,096  13,255  18,233 
Impairment of other long-lived assets2,955  3,778    2,955  3,966 
Acquisition related costs      2   
Public offering costs        45 
Stock based compensation82  36  91  361  576 
Interest expense227  122  220  907  835 
Other expense (income), net14  395  (101) (109) 461 
Adjusted EBITDA$(3,403) $510  $(2,084) $(8,380) $1,129 
                    

Other Services(a)

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
Net loss$4,695  $(59,478) $(4,907) $(17,980) $(68,758)
Depreciation and amortization expense4,548  4,443  4,544  18,037  16,122 
Impairment of goodwill3,929    3,194  7,123  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets1,055    3,348  4,403  1,235 
Inventory obsolescence charges    1,349  1,349   
Acquisition related costs      5  132 
Public offering costs        56 
Stock based compensation93  89  107  434  365 
Interest expense, net228  112  220  886  524 
Other (income) expense, net(181) 23  (124) 33  43 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(17,443) 54,313  (9,271) (21,488) 50,378 
Adjusted EBITDA$(3,076) $(498) $(1,540) $(7,198) $3,300 

a.  Includes results for Mammoth's coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment expense and equity based compensation, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income, as reported$(60,779) $68,207  $(35,709) $(79,044) $235,965 
Impairment of goodwill30,470    3,194  33,664  3,203 
Impairment of other long-lived assets4,010  4,086  3,348  7,358  5,652 
Equity based compensation        17,487 
Adjusted net (loss) income$(26,299) $72,293  $(29,167) $(38,022) $262,307 
          
Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(1.35) $1.52  $(0.79) $(1.76) $5.27 
Impairment of goodwill0.68    0.07  0.75  0.07 
Impairment of other long-lived assets0.09  0.09  0.07  0.16  0.13 
Equity based compensation        0.39 
Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.58) $1.61  $(0.65) $(0.85) $5.86 
          
Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(1.35) $1.51  $(0.79) $(1.76) $5.24 
Impairment of goodwill0.68    0.07  0.75  0.07 
Impairment of other long-lived assets0.09  0.09  0.07  0.16  0.13 
Equity based compensation        0.39 
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.58) $1.60  $(0.65) $(0.85) $5.83 