SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 46% to $214.6 million over 2018
  • Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 41% year-over-year to $59.1 million
  • Gross margin for the full year 2019 was 75.5%, a year-over-year improvement of 180 basis points
  • Announced participation in a new, randomized, controlled study, GUARD-AF, sponsored by the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, to determine if earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib) through screening in previously undiagnosed individuals ultimately impacts the rate of stroke, compared to usual standard medical care

“The iRhythm team made substantial progress in 2019 driving our growth initiatives, including commercial execution, market penetration, and market expansion. Our competitive differentiation – and why physicians are selecting our Zio platform for ambulatory cardiac monitoring – can be attributed to an unrivaled combination of superior technology, clinical validation, sales, service and support,” said Kevin King, CEO. “I am confident we are in the best position to date to continue to grow our business. Our continued focus on increasing market penetration with our single Zio platform, driving operating scale through continued productivity improvements, and expanding our addressable market into new indications are key drivers as we move into 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased 41% to $59.1 million, from $41.8 million during the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased salesforce productivity, expansion into new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the launch of Zio AT.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $45.2 million, or 76.5% gross margin, up from $31 million, or gross margin of 74.1%, during the same period in 2018.

Operating expenses (OPEX) for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $62.9 million, compared to $44.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in operating expenses was driven by personnel-related costs from our sales team and sales support infrastructure, costs associated with the silent AF development project with Verily, increases in the company’s stock-based compensation expenses, costs associated with internal control efforts and bad debt expense.  OPEX in the quarter was also driven by one-time charges associated with the company’s Q3’19 financial statement Revision, consulting costs attributable to revenue cycle management support and incremental bonus true-up for the year. 

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.3 million, or a loss of $0.65 per share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or a loss of $0.67 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 46% to $214.6 million, from $147.3 million in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to salesforce expansion, growth of new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the launch of Zio AT. 

Gross profit for the year was $162.1 million, or 75.5% gross margin, up from $108.5 million, or 73.7% gross margin in 2018.

Operating expenses inclusive of Verily development for the year were $216.8 million, an increase of 41% compared to 2018. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses used to expand the company’s sales force and support the growth in operations, costs associated with Verily development, increases to the company’s stock-based compensation expenses and costs associated with internal control development.  OPEX for the year was also driven by one-time charges associated with the company’s Q3’19 financial statement Revision and consulting costs attributable to revenue cycle management support. 

Net loss for 2019 was $54.6 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, compared with net loss of $50.4 million, or a loss of $2.11 per share from 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments were $148.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
                                                              
Guidance for Full Year 2020
iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2020 to range from $280 million to $290 million, which represents 31% to 35% growth over the company’s prior year. Gross margins for the full year 2020 are expected to range from 76% to 77% and operating expenses for the full year 2020 to be between $265 million to $275 million including $52.5 million to $57.5 million for research and development and $212.5 million to $217.5 million for selling, general and administrative expense.  These operating expense targets are inclusive of $15 million in costs associated with the company’s silent AF development project with Verily.

iRhythm expects sales headcount to reach approximately 160 by year end 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 348-0016 for domestic callers or (213) 358-0876 for International callers, and referencing Conference ID: 5206859 or from the webcast on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc. 
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:   Media Contact
Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo   Saige Smith
(415) 937-5404   (262) 289-7065
investors@irhythmtech.com   irhythm@highwirepr.com
   


IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
 December 31,
 2019 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$20,462    $20,023   
Short-term investments120,089    58,320   
Accounts receivable, net23,867    19,790   
Inventory4,037    2,062   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,337    4,100   
Total current assets172,792    104,295   
Long-term investments8,030    —   
Property and equipment, net26,464    9,158   
Operating lease right-of-use assets90,124    —   
Goodwill862    862   
Other assets7,940    3,208   
Total assets$306,212    $117,523   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$8,243    $2,284   
Accrued liabilities32,586    26,688   
Deferred revenue1,251    1,223   
Debt, current portion1,944    —   
Accrued interest128    139   
Operating lease liabilities, current portion7,914    —   
Total current liabilities52,066    30,334   
Debt, noncurrent portion32,989    34,899   
Deferred rent, noncurrent portion—    153   
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion85,748    —   
Total liabilities170,803    65,386   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock—    —   
Common stock25    23   
Additional paid-in capital395,695    257,955   
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)82    (16) 
Accumulated deficit(260,393)  (205,825) 
Total stockholders’ equity135,409    52,137   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$306,212    $117,523   


 
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue, net$59,104  $41,782  $214,552  $147,277 
Cost of revenue13,915  10,806  52,485  38,795 
Gross profit45,189  30,976  162,067  108,482 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development9,268  7,084  37,299  20,860 
Selling, general and administrative53,647  36,983  179,523  133,313 
Total operating expenses62,915  44,067  216,822  154,173 
Loss from operations(17,726) (13,091) (54,755) (45,691)
Interest expense(385) (535) (1,643) (3,115)
Other income, net829  429  1,895  1,501 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,029)   (3,029)
Loss before income taxes(17,282) (16,226) (54,503) (50,334)
Income tax provision18  44  65  44 
Net loss$(17,300) $(16,270) $(54,568) $(50,378)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted$(0.65) $(0.67) $(2.16) $(2.11)
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted26,593,636  24,247,003  25,265,918  23,885,858 