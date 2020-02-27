SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Recent Highlights:

Achieved total revenue of $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increasing 52% year-over-year

Provided over 14,000 patient results in the fourth quarter and approximately 49,000 patient results in 2019

As of December 31, 2019, over 30 U.S.-based transplant centers have adopted an AlloSure Kidney testing protocol

Generated GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, and positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and 2019 annual financial results," said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. "2019 was an exceptional year for CareDx, as we continued to build an incredible moat in Transplantation. With AlloSure and AlloMap, we impact more transplant patients every day. With our transplant focused clinical activities and our pipeline advancing, our platform is promising to deliver continued stellar growth."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $35.8 million, an increase of 52% compared with $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Testing services revenue for the fourth quarter was $29.1 million, compared with $18.9 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same period of 2018. Digital and other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss was $4.8 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.3 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a gain of $1.5 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million net cash provided by operating activities in the comparative 2018 period. Cash and cash equivalents were $38.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $127.1 million, an increase of 66% compared with $76.6 million in full year 2018 revenue. Testing revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $104.6 million, compared to $60.3 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue for the full year 2019 was $18.3 million, compared to $15.7 million in 2018. Digital and other revenue for the full year 2019 was $4.2 million.

Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.0 million compared to a net loss of $46.8 million in 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the full year ended December 31, 2019 were $0.52 compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.31 in the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million in 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were $0.11 and $0.10, respectively, in the full year 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.15 in 2018.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures" below.

2020 Guidance

For the full year 2020, CareDx expects revenue to be in the range of $165 million to $168 million.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is a leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the Company's fiscal 2020 revenue, achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income and net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net income or loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 29,129 $ 18,852 $ 104,550 $ 60,300 Product revenue 5,053 4,594 18,279 15,674 Digital and other revenue 1,639 63 4,239 595 Total revenue $ 35,821 $ 23,509 127,068 76,569 Cost of revenue 12,716 10,509 45,455 32,987 Gross profit 23,105 13,000 81,613 43,582 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,946 3,782 30,711 14,514 Sales and marketing 10,267 5,754 38,894 21,670 General and administrative 9,437 5,879 36,540 22,976 Total operating expenses 28,650 15,415 106,145 59,160 Loss from operations (5,545 ) (2,415 ) (24,532 ) (15,578 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 306 (174 ) 985 (3,701 ) Debt extinguishment expenses — (2,974 ) — (5,780 ) Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant and derivative liabilities 333 1,562 319 (22,978 ) Other expense, net (75 ) (93 ) (719 ) (178 ) Total other income (expense) 564 (1,679 ) 585 (32,637 ) Loss before income taxes (4,981 ) (4,094 ) (23,947 ) (48,215 ) Income tax benefit 204 339 1,979 1,434 Net loss (4,777 ) (3,755 ) (21,968 ) (46,781 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (25 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (4,777 ) $ (3,755 ) $ (21,968 ) $ (46,756 ) Net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc. Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.31 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic 42,457,171 40,104,341 42,151,617 35,638,956 Diluted 42,457,171 40,104,341 42,151,617 35,638,956





CareDx, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

As of December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,223 $ 64,616 Accounts receivable 24,057 9,760 Inventory 6,014 4,943 Prepaid and other current assets 3,628 1,795 Total current assets 71,922 81,114 Property and equipment, net 4,430 4,134 Operating leases right-of-use assets 4,730 — Intangible assets, net 45,541 33,252 Goodwill 23,857 12,005 Restricted cash 256 192 Other assets 1,000 — Total assets $ 151,736 $ 130,697 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,506 $ 4,711 Accrued compensation 12,484 9,156 Accrued and other liabilities 16,838 5,637 Total current liabilities 34,828 19,504 Deferred tax liability 1,973 2,968 Common stock warrant liability 6,607 10,003 Deferred payments for intangible assets 5,207 — Other liabilities 4,121 2,294 Total liabilities 52,736 34,769 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in capital 437,976 412,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,205 ) (4,278 ) Accumulated deficit (333,813 ) (311,845 ) Total stockholders' equity 99,000 95,928 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 151,736 $ 130,697





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (4,777 ) $ (3,755 ) $ (21,968 ) $ (46,756 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,407 2,060 22,417 7,138 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,154 779 3,642 3,241 Acquisition related fees and expenses — — 654 — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 210 — 210 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (333 ) (1,562 ) (319 ) 22,978 Amortization of debt discount — 47 — 2,095 Debt extinguishment — 2,974 — 5,780 Accretion of liability 108 — 281 — Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (129 ) (195 ) (493 ) (811 ) Impairment — — 150 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,640 $ 348 $ 4,574 $ (5,318 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.31 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ (0.15 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ (0.15 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 42,457,171 40,104,341 42,151,617 35,638,956 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 43,464,685 41,270,703 44,344,803 35,638,956





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,640 $ 348 $ 4,574 $ (5,318 ) Interest income (306 ) 127 (985 ) 1,606 Income tax benefit (75 ) (144 ) (1,486 ) (623 ) Depreciation expense 424 355 1,623 1,155 Other expense, net (206 ) 93 438 178 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (25 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,477 $ 779 $ 4,164 $ (3,027 )





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net income (loss) GAAP $ 35,821 $ 12,716 $ 8,946 $ 10,267 $ 9,437 $ 564 $ 204 $ (4,777 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (478 ) (1,196 ) (1,212 ) (2,521 ) 5,407 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (788 ) (366 ) 1,154 Acquisition related fees and expenses — — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (210 ) 210 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (333 ) (333 ) Accretion of liability 108 108 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (129 ) (129 ) Impairment — — Non-GAAP $ 35,821 $ 11,450 $ 7,750 $ 8,689 $ 6,706 $ 339 $ 75 $ 1,640





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net income (loss) GAAP $ 127,068 $ 45,455 $ 30,711 $ 38,894 $ 36,540 $ 585 $ 1,979 $ (21,968 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (2,244 ) (4,366 ) (4,004 ) (11,803 ) 22,417 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (2,394 ) (1,248 ) 3,642 Acquisition related fees and expenses (654 ) 654 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (210 ) 210 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (319 ) (319 ) Accretion of liability 281 281 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (493 ) (493 ) Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 127,068 $ 40,817 $ 26,345 $ 33,492 $ 23,873 $ 547 $ 1,486 $ 4,574





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. GAAP 23,509 10,509 3,782 5,754 5,879 (1,679 ) 339 — (3,755 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (446 ) (193 ) (258 ) (1,163 ) 2,060 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (514 ) (265 ) 779 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (1,562 ) (1,562 ) Amortization of debt discount 47 47 Debt extinguishment 2,974 2,974 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (195 ) (195 ) Non-GAAP 23,509 9,549 3,589 5,231 4,716 (220 ) 144 — 348





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. GAAP 76,569 32,987 14,514 21,670 22,976 (32,637 ) 1,434 (25 ) (46,756 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (821 ) (1,635 ) (982 ) (3,700 ) 7,138 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (2,207 ) (1,034 ) 3,241 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 1,017 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 22,978 22,978 Amortization of debt discount 2,095 2,095 Debt extinguishment 5,780 5,780 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (811 ) (811 ) Non-GAAP 76,569 29,959 12,879 19,654 20,293 (1,784 ) 623 (25 ) (5,318 )



