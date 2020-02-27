SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Recent Highlights:

  • Achieved total revenue of $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increasing 52% year-over-year
  • Provided over 14,000 patient results in the fourth quarter and approximately 49,000 patient results in 2019
  • As of December 31, 2019, over 30 U.S.-based transplant centers have adopted an AlloSure Kidney testing protocol
  • Generated GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, and positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and 2019 annual financial results," said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. "2019 was an exceptional year for CareDx, as we continued to build an incredible moat in Transplantation. With AlloSure and AlloMap, we impact more transplant patients every day. With our transplant focused clinical activities and our pipeline advancing, our platform is promising to deliver continued stellar growth."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $35.8 million, an increase of 52% compared with $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Testing services revenue for the fourth quarter was $29.1 million, compared with $18.9 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same period of 2018. Digital and other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss was $4.8 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.3 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a gain of $1.5 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million net cash provided by operating activities in the comparative 2018 period. Cash and cash equivalents were $38.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $127.1 million, an increase of 66% compared with $76.6 million in full year 2018 revenue. Testing revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $104.6 million, compared to $60.3 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue for the full year 2019 was $18.3 million, compared to $15.7 million in 2018. Digital and other revenue for the full year 2019 was $4.2 million.

Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.0 million compared to a net loss of $46.8 million in 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the full year ended December 31, 2019 were $0.52 compared to a basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.31 in the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million in 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share were $0.11 and $0.10, respectively, in the full year 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.15 in 2018.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures" below.

2020 Guidance

For the full year 2020, CareDx expects revenue to be in the range of $165 million to $168 million.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is a leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the Company's fiscal 2020 revenue, achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income and net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net income or loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

Investor Relations Contact

Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com


CareDx, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue:       
Testing services revenue$29,129  $18,852  $104,550  $60,300 
Product revenue5,053  4,594  18,279  15,674 
Digital and other revenue1,639  63  4,239  595 
Total revenue$35,821  $23,509  127,068  76,569 
Cost of revenue12,716  10,509  45,455  32,987 
Gross profit23,105  13,000  81,613  43,582 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development8,946  3,782  30,711  14,514 
Sales and marketing10,267  5,754  38,894  21,670 
General and administrative9,437  5,879  36,540  22,976 
Total operating expenses28,650  15,415  106,145  59,160 
Loss from operations(5,545) (2,415) (24,532) (15,578)
Other income (expense):       
Interest income (expense), net306  (174) 985  (3,701)
Debt extinguishment expenses  (2,974)   (5,780)
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant and derivative liabilities333  1,562  319  (22,978)
Other expense, net(75) (93) (719) (178)
Total other income (expense)564  (1,679) 585  (32,637)
Loss before income taxes(4,981) (4,094) (23,947) (48,215)
Income tax benefit204  339  1,979  1,434 
Net loss(4,777) (3,755) (21,968) (46,781)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest      (25)
Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc.$(4,777) $(3,755) $(21,968) $(46,756)
Net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.       
Basic$(0.11) $(0.09) $(0.52) $(1.31)
Diluted$(0.11) $(0.09) $(0.52) $(1.31)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.:       
Basic42,457,171  40,104,341  42,151,617  35,638,956 
Diluted42,457,171  40,104,341  42,151,617  35,638,956 
 


CareDx, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 As of December 31,
 2019 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$38,223  $64,616 
Accounts receivable24,057  9,760 
Inventory6,014  4,943 
Prepaid and other current assets3,628  1,795 
Total current assets71,922  81,114 
Property and equipment, net4,430  4,134 
Operating leases right-of-use assets4,730   
Intangible assets, net45,541  33,252 
Goodwill23,857  12,005 
Restricted cash256  192 
Other assets1,000   
Total assets$151,736  $130,697 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$5,506  $4,711 
Accrued compensation12,484  9,156 
Accrued and other liabilities16,838  5,637 
Total current liabilities34,828  19,504 
Deferred tax liability1,973  2,968 
Common stock warrant liability6,607  10,003 
Deferred payments for intangible assets5,207   
Other liabilities4,121  2,294 
Total liabilities52,736  34,769 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock42  41 
Additional paid-in capital437,976  412,010 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(5,205) (4,278)
Accumulated deficit(333,813) (311,845)
Total stockholders' equity99,000  95,928 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$151,736  $130,697 
 


CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc.$(4,777) $(3,755) $(21,968) $(46,756)
Stock-based compensation expense5,407  2,060  22,417  7,138 
Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles1,154  779  3,642  3,241 
Acquisition related fees and expenses    654   
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration210    210  1,017 
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability(333) (1,562) (319) 22,978 
Amortization of debt discount  47    2,095 
Debt extinguishment  2,974    5,780 
Accretion of liability108    281   
Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles(129) (195) (493) (811)
Impairment    150   
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,640  $348  $4,574  $(5,318)
        
GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share$(0.11) $(0.09) $(0.52) $(1.31)
        
Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share$0.04  $0.01  $0.11  $(0.15)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share$0.04  $0.01  $0.10  $(0.15)
        
Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share42,457,171  40,104,341  42,151,617  35,638,956 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share43,464,685  41,270,703  44,344,803  35,638,956 
 


CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019
        
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,640  $348  $4,574  $(5,318)
Interest income(306) 127  (985) 1,606 
Income tax benefit(75) (144) (1,486) (623)
Depreciation expense424  355  1,623  1,155 
Other expense, net(206) 93  438  178 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest      (25)
Adjusted EBITDA$1,477  $779  $4,164  $(3,027)
 


CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
 Total revenueCost of revenueResearch and developmentSales and marketingGeneral and administrativeTotal other income (expense)Income tax benefitNet income (loss)
GAAP$35,821 $12,716 $8,946 $10,267 $9,437 $564 $204 $(4,777)
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Stock-based compensation expense (478)(1,196)(1,212)(2,521)  5,407 
Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (788) (366)   1,154 
Acquisition related fees and expenses    —     
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration    (210)  210 
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability     (333) (333)
Accretion of liability     108  108 
Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles      (129)(129)
Impairment   —     —  
Non-GAAP$35,821 $11,450 $7,750 $8,689  $6,706 $339 $75 $1,640 


  
 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
 Total revenueCost of revenueResearch and developmentSales and marketingGeneral and administrativeTotal other income (expense)Income tax benefitNet income (loss)
GAAP$127,068 $45,455 $30,711 $38,894 $36,540 $585 $1,979 $(21,968)
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Stock-based compensation expense (2,244)(4,366)(4,004)(11,803)  22,417 
Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (2,394) (1,248)   3,642 
Acquisition related fees and expenses    (654)  654 
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration    (210)  210 
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability     (319) (319)
Accretion of liability     281  281 
Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles      (493)(493)
Impairment   (150)   150 
Non-GAAP$127,068 $40,817 $26,345 $33,492 $23,873 $547 $1,486 $4,574 
 


CareDx, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
 Total revenueCost of revenueResearch and developmentSales and marketingGeneral and administrativeTotal other income (expense)Income tax benefitNet loss attributable to noncontrolling interestNet loss attributable to CareDx, Inc.
GAAP23,509 10,509 3,782 5,754 5,879 (1,679)339   (3,755)
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Stock-based compensation expense (446)(193)(258)(1,163)   2,060 
Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (514) (265)    779 
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability     (1,562)  (1,562)
Amortization of debt discount     47   47 
Debt extinguishment     2,974   2,974 
Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles      (195)  (195)
Non-GAAP23,509 9,549 3,589 5,231 4,716 (220)144   348 


  
 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
 Total revenueCost of revenueResearch and developmentSales and marketingGeneral and administrativeTotal other income (expense)Income tax benefitNet loss attributable to noncontrolling interestNet loss attributable to CareDx, Inc.
GAAP76,569 32,987 14,514 21,670 22,976 (32,637)1,434 (25)(46,756)
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
Stock-based compensation expense (821)(1,635)(982)(3,700)   7,138 
Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (2,207) (1,034)    3,241 
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration    1,017    1,017 
Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability     22,978   22,978 
Amortization of debt discount     2,095   2,095 
Debt extinguishment     5,780   5,780 
Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles      (811) (811)
Non-GAAP76,569 29,959 12,879 19,654 20,293 (1,784)623  (25)(5,318)

 