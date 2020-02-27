Main results
“The fourth quarter of 2019 was exceeded by our expectations and in fact a great end to the first full year of the Festi Group's, despite the considerable turbulence in the Icelandic economy. These include capelin failure, WOW air bankruptcy, a decline in tourism and a severe upturn in the run-up to collective bargaining agreements. The Kronan received 1st prize in the Icelandic Customer satisfaction index and the Kronan as a brand is creating a stronger position in the food retail market in Iceland year on year. N1's operations were in line with expectations despite a decline in tourism. ELKO's operations were below expectations earlier this year, but a good turnaround occurred in Q4 2019. Financial position of Festi is very solid and cash flow is strong, reducing the Group's debt by ISK 5 billion during the year, which strengthens the company to remain a leader in the markets we operate in, to create value for all business owners with a sense of economy of scale and trust. "
