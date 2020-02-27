DENVER, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announces the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report, titled “Transforming Energy through People, Process and Technology” provides a review of DCP’s performance on safety, environmental, social, and governance initiatives. An electronic version of the report is available at https://www.dcpmidstream.com/sustainability.



“When we set out to create our first sustainability report, we knew that although the report is new to us, the concepts are not,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO. “We have long been committed to the Environmental, Social, and Governance tenets of sustainability. We are proud to share the great outcomes of our existing efforts and we are excited to advance our initiatives even more in the future.”

Highlights of DCP’s Sustainability Report include:

Recognized as the safest midstream company by GPA Midstream, with a best-in-class Total Recordable Injury Rate of 0.30 in 2018;

Recognized as a Forbes Best Midsize Employer in 2018 and 2019;

Defined DCP Cultural Hallmarks: Trust, Connect, Inspire, Solve, and Achieve;

Raised and contributed over $1.4 million for nonprofit causes in 2019, with an enhanced focus on local and regional giving; and

Eliminated Incentive Distribution Rights in 2019.

Investor and Media Contact:

Sarah Sandberg

303-605-1626

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.



