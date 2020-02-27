NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)   
Selected Financial ResultsQ4’19 FY19 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$58,330  $151,043 
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders$  183,647  $223,270 
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share$2.13  $2.59 
     
Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1)$ 288,618
  $566,436 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$233,954  $503,408 


________________________________

(1)For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.


For the fourth quarter of 2019, total FAD was $288.6 million. This amount includes $174.2 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, and $167.2 million from our infrastructure business, offset by $(52.8) million from corporate and other.

Joe Adams, FTAI’s CEO, stated, “Our fourth quarter was exceptional, as was all of 2019.  2020 is setting up to be even better.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividends

On February 27, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, payable on March 24, 2020 to the holders of record on March 13, 2020.

Additionally, on February 27, 2020, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.60000 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, payable on March 16, 2020 to the holders of record on March 9, 2020.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues       
Equipment leasing revenues$110,411  $67,035  $349,322  $253,039 
Infrastructure revenues50,921  61,617  229,452  89,073 
Total revenues161,332  128,652  578,774  342,112 
        
Expenses       
Operating expenses67,267  63,022  288,036  136,570 
General and administrative5,128  4,955  20,441  17,126 
Acquisition and transaction expenses8,498  2,234  17,623  6,968 
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate19,133  3,646  36,059  15,726 
Depreciation and amortization44,843  38,793  169,023  133,908 
Interest expense24,267  17,694  95,585  56,845 
Total expenses169,136  130,344  626,767  367,143 
        
Other income (expense)       
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities(848) (410) (2,375) (1,008)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net141,850  (1,287) 203,250  3,911 
Asset impairment(4,726)   (4,726) —  
Interest income79  127  531  488 
Other (expense) income(20) 1,909  3,445  3,983 
Total other income136,335  339  200,125  7,374 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes128,531  (1,353) 152,132  (17,657)
Provision for income taxes18,999  869  17,810  2,449 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations109,532  (2,222) 134,322  (20,106)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes71,579  1,577  73,462  4,402 
Net income (loss)181,111  (645) 207,784  (15,704)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries:       
Continuing operations(4,520) (1,790) (17,571) (21,925)
Discontinued operations146  108  247  339 
Dividends on preferred shares1,838  —   1,838  —  
Net income attributable to shareholders$183,647  $1,037  $223,270  $5,882 
        
Earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic       
Continuing operations$1.30  $(0.01) $1.74  $0.02 
Discontinued operations$0.83  $0.02  $0.85  $0.05 
Diluted       
Continuing operations$1.30  $(0.01) $1.74  $0.02 
Discontinued operations$0.83  $0.02  $0.85  $0.05 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic85,997,619  85,065,125  85,992,019  83,654,068 
Diluted86,090,207  85,068,966  86,029,363  83,664,833 

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  December 31,
  2019 2018
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $226,512   $99,601  
Restricted cash 16,005   21,236  
Accounts receivable, net 49,470   46,414  
Leasing equipment, net 1,707,059   1,432,210  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,466   —  
Finance leases, net 8,315   18,623  
Property, plant, and equipment, net 732,109   662,019  
Investments 180,550   40,560  
Intangible assets, net 27,692   38,498  
Goodwill 122,639   115,990  
Other assets 129,105   106,883  
Assets of discontinued operations —   56,744  
Total assets $3,236,922   $2,638,778  
     
Liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $144,855   $100,668  
Debt, net 1,420,928   1,215,108  
Maintenance deposits 208,944   158,163  
Security deposits 45,252   38,539  
Operating lease liabilities 36,968   —  
Other liabilities 41,118   37,055  
Liabilities of discontinued operations —   35,463  
Total liabilities $1,898,065   $1,584,996  
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Equity    
Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 84,917,448 and 84,050,889 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) $849   $840  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,050,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 81   —  
Additional paid in capital 1,110,122   1,029,376  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 190,453   (32,817)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 372   —  
Shareholders' equity 1,301,877   997,399  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 36,980   56,383  
Total equity $1,338,857   $1,053,782  
Total liabilities and equity $3,236,922   $2,638,778  

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$207,784  $(15,704)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:   
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities2,375  1,008 
Gain on sale of subsidiaries(198,764)  
Gain on sale of assets, net(81,954) (3,911)
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings(20,385) (6,323)
Equity-based compensation8,404  901 
Depreciation and amortization171,225  136,354 
Asset impairment4,726   
Change in current and deferred income taxes14,495  649 
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives4,555  (5,523)
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives30,162  26,659 
Amortization of deferred financing costs8,333  5,430 
Bad debt expense3,986  1,771 
Other827  (4)
Change in:   
 Accounts receivable(22,622) (23,340)
 Other assets(17,890) (26,212)
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities31,543  30,471 
 Management fees payable to affiliate19,080  1,820 
 Other liabilities(14,837) 9,651 
Net cash provided by operating activities151,043  133,697 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Investment in notes receivable  (912)
Investment in unconsolidated entities and available for sale securities(13,500) (1,115)
Principal collections on finance leases13,398  1,981 
Acquisition of leasing equipment(568,569) (497,988)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(331,171) (229,963)
Acquisition of lease intangibles606  (11,396)
Acquisition of remaining interest in JV investment(28,828)  
Purchase deposit for aircraft and aircraft engines(1,000) (10,150)
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries183,819   
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment248,454  44,062 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  23 
Proceeds from deposit on sale of leasing equipment  240 
Return of deposit on sale of leasing equipment  (400)
Return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities1,555  2,085 
Net cash used in investing activities$(495,236) $(703,533)

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from debt$788,829  $750,980 
Repayment of debt(405,131) (218,819)
Payment of deferred financing costs(34,218) (3,055)
Receipt of security deposits7,887  9,264 
Return of security deposits(368) (1,775)
Receipt of maintenance deposits65,279  53,645 
Release of maintenance deposits(26,940) (25,582)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter's discount  148,318 
Common shares issuance costs  (820)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs193,992   
Settlement of equity-based compensation(8,078)  
Purchase of non-controlling interest shares  (3,705)
Cash dividends - common shares(113,541) (110,584)
Cash dividends - preferred shares(1,838)  
Net cash provided by financing activities465,873  597,867 
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash121,680  28,031 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period120,837  92,806 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$242,517  $120,837 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest$83,164  $43,636 
Cash paid for taxes1,072  721 
    

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations$112,214  $(432) $150,055  $1,819 
Add: Provision for income taxes18,999  869  17,810  2,449 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense343  186  1,509  717 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses8,498  2,234  17,623  6,968 
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations       
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments425  (6,090) 4,555  (5,523)
Add: Asset impairment charges4,726    4,726   
Add: Incentive allocations15,122  (146) 21,231  407 
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)50,997  47,823  199,185  160,567 
Add: Interest expense24,267  17,694  95,585  56,845 
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)(492) (27) (1,387) 359 
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities848  410  2,375  1,008 
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)(1,993) (726) (9,859) (9,744)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$233,954  $61,795  $503,408  $215,872 

________________________________________________________

(1)Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $44,843 and $38,793, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $1,445 and $2,675 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $4,709 and $6,355, respectively.
 Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $169,023 and $133,908, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $7,181 and $8,588 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $22,981 and $18,071, respectively.
(2)Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) net loss of $(770) and $(463), (ii) interest expense of $30 and $174 and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $248 and $262, respectively.
 Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) net loss of $(2,563) and $(1,196), (ii) interest expense of $131 and $477 and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,045 and $1,078, respectively.
(3)Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) equity based compensation of $54 and $25, (ii) provision for income taxes of $22 and $47, (iii) interest expense of $642 and $844, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,200 and $1,058 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $75 and $(1,248), respectively.
 Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018: (i) equity based compensation of $230 and $113, (ii) provision for income taxes of $60 and $57, (iii) interest expense of $3,400 and $4,624, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $4,833 and $6,049 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $1,336 and $(1,099), respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

 Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)2019 2018
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$151,043  $133,697 
Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases13,398  1,981 
Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets432,273  44,085 
Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities1,555  2,085 
Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1)(36,559) (7,793)
Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest   
Exclude: Changes in Working Capital4,726  7,610 
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)$566,436  $181,665 

_____________________________________________________

(1)Required payments on debt obligations for the year ended December 31, 2019 exclude repayments of $350,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $18,572 for the CMQR Credit Agreement, and for the year ended December 31, 2018 exclude repayments of $175,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $36,026 for the CMQR Credit Agreement.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2019:

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands)Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)$174,173  $167,289  $(52,844) $288,618 
Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases      (304)
Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets      (265,976)
Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities      (131)
Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations      7,046 
Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest       
Include: Changes in Working Capital      29,077 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities      $58,330 


 Year Ended December 31, 2019
(in thousands)Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)$587,810  $122,165  $(143,539) $566,436 
Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases      (13,398)
Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets      (432,273)
Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities      (1,555)
Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations      36,559 
Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest       
Include: Changes in Working Capital      (4,726)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities      $151,043 

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

  • FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

  • FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

  • While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

  • FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

  • FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

  • FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

  • Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.

If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.

 