ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bags announced the launch of its role as wheelchair service provider for JetBlue passengers at Portland International Airport (PDX). This complimentary service is available 24 hours to JetBlue passengers who need assistance navigating to their flight.



“The wheelchair service that we have selected Bags to provide is an important part of making sure that all of our passengers have an easy path to board their flights in a safe and timely manner,” commented Brian Urbach, PDX General Manager at JetBlue Airways.

“Bags is proud to help JetBlue create a seamless travel experience with outstanding customer service for passengers who need our assistance,” said Darren Barton, Senior Vice President, Aviation Services for Bags.

Bags is already a provider of skycap and remote check-in services at PDX. While wheelchair service is just one of many baggage-related services that Bags provides for Airline and Airport passengers across the country, this is the first time the company was selected by JetBlue for this specific amenity.

Bags is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Plus Corporation (SP+). Bags serves airline, airport and hospitality clients as a leading provider of baggage delivery, remote airline check-in, and other related services. Visit www.bagsinc.com for more information.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.