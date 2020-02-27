SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today reported full-year 2019 financial results.



As of December 31, 2019, CytomX had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $296.1 million.

“During 2019, CytomX made substantial progress in advancing our clinical stage pipeline of innovative Probody therapeutics from Phase 1 platform proof of concept into Phase 2 clinical studies. We took major steps forward with our proprietary programs and in our partnerships and set the stage for significant updates throughout 2020,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “We also strengthened our product development capabilities with the recruitment of deeply experienced leadership, positioning ourselves to maximize the potential of our lead, wholly-owned assets, CX-072 and CX-2009, and of our entire portfolio. My colleagues and I look forward to continued pipeline momentum throughout the coming year as we maintain our focus on the discovery, development and ultimate commercialization of potentially transformative cancer treatments.”

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Initiation of Combination Phase 2 Study of CX-072, An Anti-PD-L1 Probody Therapeutic

In the fourth quarter of 2019, CytomX initiated the PROCLAIM (Probody Clinical Assessment In Man) CX-072-002 Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and tolerability of the anti-PD-L1 Probody CX-072, in combination with the anti-CTLA-4 antibody Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in patients with relapsed or refractory melanoma. Stage 1 of this two-stage trial will enroll up to 40 patients with initial data anticipated in 2020. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT03993379.

Initiation of Phase 2 Study of CX-2009, An Anti-CD166 Probody Drug Conjugate

In the fourth quarter of 2019, CytomX initiated the PROCLAIM CX-2009 Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2009 monotherapy (7 mg/kg, administered every three weeks) in up to 40 patients with hormone receptor (ER, PR) positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Initial data from this trial is anticipated in 2021. Additional information on this trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT03149549 .

Initiation of Part 2a of Ongoing Study by Bristol-Myers Squibb of BMS-986249, An Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Therapeutic

Initiation by Bristol-Myers Squibb of a Phase 2 randomized cohort expansion in its ongoing first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of the anti-CTLA-4 Probody BMS-986249, a Probody version of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma. The advancement of BMS-986249 into this study triggered a milestone payment of $10 million from BMS to CytomX. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the Identifier NCT03369223.

Ongoing Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study of CX-2029, An Anti-CD71 Probody Drug Conjugate, within AbbVie Alliance

Continued patient enrollment by CytomX in the dose escalation phase of PROCLAIM-CX-2029 Phase 1/2 study, partnered with AbbVie, evaluating CX-2029 as monotherapy in patients with solid tumors. Initial data from Phase 1 dose escalation arm is anticipated in 2020 with proof-of-concept data from the first cohort expansion studies in specific tumor types anticipated in 2021. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the Identifier NCT003543813.

Phase 1 Study Initiation by Bristol Myers Squibb of BMS-986288, An Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Therapeutic

In September 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiated the dose escalation phase of a Phase 1/2a clinical study of a second anti-CTLA-4 Probody, BMS-986288, based on a modified version of Yervoy®, administered as monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® in patients with selected advanced solid tumors. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the Identifier ( NCT03994601 ).

ImmunoGen Collaboration

In December 2019, CytomX obtained exclusive worldwide development and commercial rights to ImmunoGen’s preclinical epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-targeting program that was developed utilizing CytomX’s Probody technology and ImmunoGen’s drug conjugate technology.

Probody T-Cell Bispecific Program

CytomX’s most advanced program in the T-Cell Bispecific (TCB) modality is an Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-CD3 TCB which is partnered with Amgen. CytomX anticipates advancing a lead candidate for this program during 2020.

Clinical Development Team Appointments

In October 2019, the Company announced the appointment of Amy C. Peterson, M.D., as executive vice president and chief development officer. In this new role, Dr. Peterson has oversight of a multi-disciplinary team focused on advancing all aspects of CytomX’s clinical development and product registration activities.

In February 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Alison Hannah, M.D., as senior vice president and chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. Hannah oversees CytomX’s clinical development activities.

Anticipated 2020 Milestones

PROCLAIM-CX-072 (Anti-PD-L1)

Data is anticipated from the expansion arms of the Phase 1/2 trial of CX-072 as monotherapy in multiple selected tumor types.

Initial data is anticipated from Stage 1 of the Phase 2 study of CX-072 in combination with Yervoy®.

PROCLAIM-CX-2009 (Anti-CD166)

Data is anticipated from the CX-2009 Phase 1 dose escalation and dose ranging studies.

PROCLAIM-CX-2029 (Anti-CD71)

Initial data is anticipated by CytomX and its partner, AbbVie, from the Phase 1 dose escalation stage of the PROCLAIM CX-2029 Phase 1/2 study.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $296.1 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $436.1 million as of December 31, 2018.

Revenue was $57.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $59.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net decrease in revenue of $2.0 million for 2019 compared to 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in revenue of $13.1 million from AbbVie under the CD71 Co-Development and Licensing Agreement with AbbVie Unlimited Company (AbbVie), as well as decreases in revenue under our agreements with Amgen, Pfizer and ImmunoGen, partially offset by an increase in revenue from Bristol-Myers Squibb due to the accelerated recognition of revenue related to the cessation of research on certain targets under our agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by $27.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was largely attributed to an increase in personnel-related expenses; expenses relating to the acquisition of technical know-how during the first quarter of 2019; license fees paid to the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) in connection with an amendment to our license agreement with UCSB in the second quarter of 2019; and an upfront license fee paid to ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter of 2019 for the EpCAM program.

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses due to an increase in headcount.

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues $ 57,489 $ 59,502 $ 71,623 Operating expenses: Research and development 131,619 103,866 92,277 General and administrative 36,765 33,510 25,605 Total operating expenses 168,384 137,376 117,882 Loss from operations (110,895 ) (77,874 ) (46,259 ) Interest income 8,365 7,641 2,674 Other expense, net (135 ) (68 ) (27 ) Loss before income taxes (102,665 ) (70,301 ) (43,612 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (427 ) 14,303 (513 ) Net loss $ (102,238 ) $ (84,604 ) $ (43,099 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.26 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.16 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 45,335,927 41,664,382 37,166,830 Other comprehensive income (loss): Changes in unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, net of tax 139 1 (67 ) Impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement 11 — — Total comprehensive loss $ (102,088 ) $ (84,603 ) $ (43,166 )

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,425 $ 247,577 Short-term investments 107,720 188,550 Accounts receivable 13 97 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,177 9,251 Total current assets 303,335 445,475 Property and equipment, net 7,372 6,934 Intangible assets, net 1,312 1,458 Goodwill 949 949 Restricted cash 917 917 Operating lease right-of-use 25,382 — Other assets 2,015 1,375 Total assets $ 341,282 $ 457,108 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,158 $ 5,132 Accrued liabilities 30,051 26,724 Income tax payable — 13,339 Deferred revenues, current portion 51,381 52,713 Total current liabilities 85,590 97,908 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 178,858 225,267 Operating lease liabilities - long term 24,871 — Other long-term liabilities 850 3,050 Total liabilities 290,169 326,225 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2019 and 2018; 45,523,088 and 45,083,209 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 468,285 445,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 57 (93 ) Accumulated deficit (417,230 ) (314,981 ) Total stockholders' equity 51,113 130,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 341,282 $ 457,108