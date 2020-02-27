Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday and Saturday, February 28th and 29th, the Salt Lake Off-Road Expo will kick off their fifth year at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. Featuring three halls full of local businesses and national dealers with the hottest Jeeps, Side by Sides, 4x4’s, Motorcycles along with gear and equipment for your off-road and outdoor adventures.

In addition to the hottest off-road vehicles, outdoor products and accessories; the 2020 Expo will include panels and presentations such as Ladies of Off-Roading, Trail Repairs, Tools and Recovery Techniques and presentations from the US Forest Service, Tread Lightly and Utah Public Lands Association.

The Salt Lake Off-Road Expo will transform the Mountain America Expo Center into an adventure land dedicated purely to Utah’s favorite off-road vehicles, parts and accessories, outdoor and adventure gear—everything Utah’s outdoorsmen and women are looking for. Free kid-friendly activities include a climbing wall, RC rock crawler course, free photo booth, bounce house obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals and a magic show!

Enthusiasts, friends and families will be coming to find out what’s new and what’s cool as well as a chance to win over $30,000 in door prizes and giveaways.

The Fifth Annual Salt Lake Off-Road Expo will take place Friday, February 28th from Noon to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 for one day, $18 for a two day pass, and all kids 12 and under gain free admission.

Come to the Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo to experience your passion for the outdoors on a whole new level! Join in the fun and echo our rally cry: #OffroadersUnite!

For more event information, visit www.slorex.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Scott Phillips Salt Lake Off-Road & Outdoor Expo 801-232-4555 scott@slorex.com