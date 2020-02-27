WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and business highlights.
“We are thrilled with the progress we made over the past year to advance our pipeline and validate our unique C3-targeted approach. In January, we announced top-line results from the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial, which met its primary endpoint and demonstrated that pegcetacoplan was superior to eculizumab with a statistically significant improvement in hemoglobin levels. We believe that pegcetacoplan has the potential to elevate the standard of care for people with PNH, and these results also strengthened our confidence in the platform potential of pegcetacoplan to treat a wide array of serious, complement-driven diseases,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis.
“We plan to build on this momentum in 2020 by completing enrollment in three separate Phase 3 trials of pegcetacoplan including two in geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness that affects approximately five million people worldwide and has no approved treatments. We also plan to meet with regulators in the US and EU in the first half of this year to discuss next steps for regulatory submissions of pegcetacoplan in PNH,” Dr. Francois added. “We are committed to delivering life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases, and 2020 will be focused on executing to make this a reality.”
Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:
Subcutaneous Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)
Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan
Intravenous C3 Inhibition
Corporate & Other Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results:
As of December 31, 2019, Apellis had $352.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $176.3 million as of December 31, 2018. In addition, in January 2020, the company raised approximately $381.4 million in net proceeds in a public offering and received the final $20.0 million milestone payment from SFJ Pharmaceuticals.
Apellis reported a net loss of $113.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Apellis reported a net loss of $304.7 million, compared to a net loss of $127.5 million for the full year ending December 31, 2018.
Research and development expenses were $78.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.8 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, research and development expenses were $221.0 million, compared to $105.3 million for the full year ending December 31, 2018. The increase in R&D expenses for full year 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase of $41.1 million in clinical trial costs associated with the preparation for and commencement of our Phase 3 clinical trials, an increase of $43.8 million in manufacturing expenses in connection with the supply of pegcetacoplan for our Phase 3 clinical trials, an increase of $23.5 million in compensation and related personnel costs primarily due to the hiring of additional personnel in 2019, an increase of $6.5 million related to preclinical study expenses, and an increase of $2.2 million in research and development supporting activities and offset by a decrease of $1.4 million in device development expenses. We expect our research and development expenses to continue to increase as the number of patients in our trials increases and the number of ongoing trials increases.
General and administrative expenses were $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2018. For the full year ending December 31, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $67.0 million, compared to $22.6 million for the full year ending December 31, 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses for full year 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in employee-related costs of $21.0 million due to the hiring of additional personnel, an increase in professional and consulting fees of $20.2 million, an increase in office, travel and related costs of $2.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million in information technology expenses, and an increase in insurance costs of $0.6 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in license agreement costs of $1.0 million from the payment of certain milestones met in 2018. The increased employee-related costs of $21.0 million consisted of $12.7 million related to an increase in salaries and benefits primarily due to the hiring of additional members of our management team, $6.3 million related to stock option expense associated with the grants of stock options to employees and $2.0 million in recruitment expense. The increased professional and consulting fees of $20.2 million primarily consisted of an increase in consulting fees of $16.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million in legal fees, an increase in communication and public relations fees of $0.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million in accounting fees, and an increase of $0.1 million in public company costs.
About Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)
Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor designed to regulate excessive complement activation, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. Apellis is evaluating pegcetacoplan in several clinical studies including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), geographic atrophy (GA), and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Pegcetacoplan was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of PNH and the treatment of GA. For additional information regarding our clinical trials, visit www.apellis.com/clinical-trials.html.
About APL-9
APL-9 is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor that leverages the same mechanism of action as Apellis’ lead compound, pegcetacoplan, but has a lower molecular weight and shorter half-life. APL-9 is designed to be intravenously administered for acute use whereas pegcetacoplan is designed for chronic subcutaneous or intravitreal administration.
About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the company’s clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether pegcetacoplan will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of the company’s clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether pegcetacoplan will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH, CAD, C3G or any other indication when expected or at all; whether, if Apellis’ products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902
Media Contact:
Tracy Vineis
media@apellis.com
617.420.4839
|APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2018
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|176,267,666
|$
|351,985,085
|Prepaid assets
|24,333,851
|19,802,008
|Other current assets
|1,837,704
|1,307,591
|Total current assets
|202,439,221
|373,094,684
|Non-current Assets:
|Right-of-use assets
|—
|14,110,209
|Property and equipment, net
|977,918
|1,654,999
|Other assets
|116,420
|385,088
|Total assets
|$
|203,533,559
|$
|389,244,980
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,254,938
|$
|8,360,527
|Accrued expenses
|5,103,002
|54,782,951
|Current portion of long-term-debt
|1,666,667
|-
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|2,609,341
|Total current liabilities
|17,024,607
|65,752,819
|Long-term liabilities:
|Convertible Senior Notes
|—
|142,566,851
|Development derivative liability
|—
|134,839,000
|Term loan facility
|18,722,321
|-
|Promissory note
|6,655,193
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|—
|11,856,634
|Other liabilities
|158,783
|-
|Total liabilities
|42,560,904
|355,015,304
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and
zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized and
at December 31, 2018 and 2019; 56,279,307 and 63,938,003 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
|5,628
|6,393
|Additional Paid-in capital
|437,855,681
|615,849,518
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(122,807
|)
|(153,775
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(276,765,847
|)
|(581,472,460
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|160,972,655
|34,229,676
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|203,533,559
|$
|389,244,980
|APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended Deccember 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|30,805,611
|$
|78,471,427
|$
|105,285,576
|$
|220,968,770
|General and administrative
|6,390,981
|27,468,856
|22,639,184
|67,046,483
|Operating loss
|(37,196,592
|)
|(105,940,283
|)
|(127,924,760
|)
|(288,015,253
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(1,501,215
|)
|Loss from remeasurement of development derivative liability
|—
|(4,736,000
|)
|—
|(14,839,000
|)
|Interest expense
|(624,365
|)
|(3,930,232
|)
|(2,512,956
|)
|(5,284,610
|)
|Interest income
|873,355
|1,478,465
|2,960,771
|5,108,779
|Other income (expense), net
|488,127
|(89,373
|)
|(25,249
|)
|(175,314
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(36,459,475
|)
|$
|(113,217,423
|)
|(127,502,194
|)
|(304,706,613
|)
|Other comprehensive gain (loss):
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|(462,748
|)
|51,474
|(122,807
|)
|(30,968
|)
|Total other comprehensive gain (loss)
|(462,748
|)
|51,474
|(122,807
|)
|(30,968
|)
|Comprehensive loss, net of tax
|$
|(36,922,223
|)
|$
|(113,165,949
|)
|$
|(127,625,001
|)
|$
|(304,737,581
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(2.34
|)
|$
|(4.90
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net
loss per common share, basic and diluted
|56,201,299
|63,901,355
|54,396,483
|62,228,601
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Crestwood, Kentucky, UNITED STATES
Apellis logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: