- 2D and 3D machine vision systems involve the ability of a computer to observe, inspect, and scrutinize the work performance by employing one or more video cameras, digital signal processing, and analog to digital conversion. Captured data is then transferred to the computer to analyze and provide the desired output. Sensitivity and resolution are two vital aspects of any machine vision system. Resolution is responsible for differentiating between objects whereas sensitivity is the machine’s ability to detect objects or weak impulses despite dim lights or invisible wavelengths.

- Depending upon the application requirement, manufacturers have choices between 2D and 3D machine vision. 2D machine vision used a digital camera to capture an image of an object. Moreover, 3D machine vision delivers accurate dimensional data, taking application capabilities to a new strategic level.

- Traditionally, 2D machine vision is used for applications like barcode reading, label orientation and printing verification in industrial automation industries. But limitations of 2D machine vision technology include parallax, depth of focus, ambient light, and variations in contrast.

- To overcome this limitation 3D machine vision came into the market. 3D machine vision scanners output a point cloud, which is a digitized model of shape and location of objects. The benefit of 3D machine vision is the ability to stitch together point clouds from multiple scanners. For example, a large object such as a truck frame can be scanned with multiple scanners.

- An increasing need for superior inspection and growing automation are translating into greater adoption of 2D and 3D machine vision technology. Furthermore, the need for increased quality control by consumers and manufacturers coupled with strict government regulations is likely to propel the growth of the market.

- Moreover, the lack of efficient system operators due to inadequate training can slow down the adoption rate of machine vision technology.



Scope of the Report

A 2D and 3D machine vision system is the substitution of the human visual sense and judgment capabilities with a video camera and computer to perform an inspection task. It is the automatic acquisition and analysis of images to obtain desired data for controlling or evaluating a specific part or activity.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Rate of Adoption of 2D and 3D Machine Vision to Spearhead the Growth in the Automotive Sector



- The primary goal of 2D and 3D machine vision systems in the automotive industry is to improve the productivity and quality of the products. Major applications of 2D and 3D machine vision in the automotive industry are quality inspections and machine guidance. In quality control (QC) inspections, 2D and 3D machine vision systems with the various camera installed in it determine whether the parts or subassemblies are defective or non-defective. Based on the feedback from the system, it directs the motion control equipment to accept or reject that particular component.

- On the other hand, in machine guidance systems, 2D and 3D machine vision systems improve accuracy and the speed of assembly robots and automated material handling equipment, which plays a crucial role in the engine chassis marriage operations. Although the applications vary depending on the type of vehicle or model being produced, the general categories of applications are observed in robotics, dimensional gaging operations, assembly verification, flaw detection, paint job verification and code reading.

- According to Neuromation, traffic accidents account for 2.2% of global deaths. With 2D and 3D machine vision and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), drivers are provided with a safety net. These technologies make it possible to mitigate human error in the auto industry, assisting drivers at the wheel with tools and features that keep them from committing serious mistakes and accidents.

- Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that lane departure warning systems (LDW) could potentially avoid or assuage some 37,000 injury-inducing crashes, 7,529 fatal crashes, and 179,000 crashes yearly.

- With the growth of the ADAS system in Automotives, the requirement of the component like camera led lighting, Lidar, V2X, among others will play a crucial role in the near future for automation and intelligence.

- With the overall automobile production growing at a steady rate, the demand for 2D and 3D machine vision is expected to be influenced over the coming years, supporting market growth.



Europe Held a Significant Share in the Market



- In the past few years, the 2D and 3D machine vision market in Europe have grown from infancy to a market making the region achieve a leading position in the world. This growth in this market came through the assortment of many small and medium-sized innovative companies. The unique network of many research centers spread across the continent, such as IMEC of Belgium, Fraunhofer Institutes of Germany, Wageningen University and TNO universities of Netherlands, CVC and AIDO of Spain, among others, have also contributed to the innovations in this industry.

- The health care expenditure in Europe is very high. Most of the EU countries spend more than 10% of their GDP on health care. Strong growth in the adoption of 2D and 3D machine vision systems are observed in Europe due to its manufacturing and industrial sector.

- EU is one of the most technically advanced and innovative solutions in the global industrial and manufacturing sectors, especially in the automotive, machinery and agricultural engineering. The new funding program implemented by the EU, called Horizon 2020, which puts a special emphasis on strengthening European small and medium enterprises, in both the demand and supply side will aid the market for 2D and 3D machine vision systems in the near future.



Competitive Landscape

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is highly fragmented in nature. Due to the presence of several players, the market has strong competition. The major players in the market are Cognex Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments, XIMEA GmbH, Omron Corporation, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Canon USA Inc., A&B Software, Datalogic S.p.A, Epic Systems Inc., Sick AG, among others.



- August 2019 - Cognex Corporation, unveiled the 3D-A1000 dimensioning system. Featuring breakthrough smart camera technology, the 3D-A1000 solves even the toughest static and in-motion dimensioning challenges to optimize logistics, packaging, and warehousing operations. The 3D-A1000 handles high-speed motion, uneven transitions, curved conveyance, and colorful target surfaces. Additionally, it outputs precise data and accurate measurements and detects overpacked or out-of-gauge items.

- August 2019 - IDS planned to expand its USB3 vision camera range by more than 100 models. This means it will integrate the entire range of sony sensors which are already available with GigE Vision. The new cameras can be used with IDS peak, IDS brand-new, hardware-independent SDK.



